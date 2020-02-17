Flower Power! See All the Times Princess Charlotte Adorably Stopped and Smelled the Roses

Image zoom Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge; Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Charlotte is a true flower child!

Kate Middleton got candid about life as a mother of three on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with author Giovanna Fletcher, where she spoke about the simple moments of parenting meaning the most.

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time… but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do,” the royal said.

In the sweet shot, which Kate took in the spring of 2019, little Charlotte fiercely holds a small bluebell in her grasp as she crouches down to see what it smells like.

“It’s the simple things that really make a difference,” Kate added. “It’s spending quality time with your children, it’s not whether you’ve done every single drop-off and every single pick-up.”

But this isn’t the first time the 4-year-old has sweetly used her sense of smell to enjoy a flower. When Princess Charlotte embarked on her first-ever overseas tour with her parents and big brother Prince George in fall 2016, she melted hearts when she leaned forward to breathe in the scent of a bouquet of pink roses gifted to Kate.

The little princess received her own bouquet — a mini version of mom Kate’s flowers! — in July 2017 after arriving in Berlin, Germany. She excitedly clutched the bundle and held them up to her face to take a whiff.

Princess Charlotte isn’t the only little royal who enjoys soaking in the pleasant odor of fresh blooms. When Kate unveiled her garden design in Wisley in September, she shared that son Prince Louis, who will turn 2 in April, is also a fan.

Sarah Griffiths said, “She was telling us how her son Louis loves smelling flowers. He enjoys being outside.”

“I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things and actually I see that now with my own children. Life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment,” Kate, who grew up in the English countryside alongside siblings Pippa and James, said on the newly released podcast.

“I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures,” she added.