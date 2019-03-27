Florida Seniors Throw Sweetest Baby Shower for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — with Fabulous Hats!

Celebrations for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first royal baby are already in full swing – thanks to a creative group of senior citizens.

The women of St. Andrews Estates, a senior living community in Boca Raton, Florida, held a baby shower in honor of the royal family’s soon-to-be newest member. The bash had all the makings of a traditional shower – such as a game to guess how many candies were in a baby bottle – as well as a touch of England. Party goers drank tea and sported their most amazing hats and fascinators, just like Meghan and Kate Middleton wear to royal events.

Both pink and blue balloons served as decorations, given that the Duchess of Sussex has said they don’t know if they’re having a girl or boy and will let it be a surprise.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Image zoom Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Image zoom Acts Retirement-Life Communities

There were even beautifully wrapped presents – though they won’t be going in Baby Sussex’s nursery. Instead, the women brought gifts such as baby clothing, formula, and bottles that will be donated to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies of Palm Beach County.

RELATED: Countdown to Royal Baby! Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby So Far

This isn’t the home’s first royal celebration. They also gathered for Meghan and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding in May, decorating the room with Union Jacks, cut outs of the Queen’s guard wearing their famous bearskin hats and crown centerpieces.

Image zoom Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Image zoom Acts Retirement-Life Communities

In February, Meghan headed to New York City for a baby shower with some of her closest pals, including Amal Clooney, Gayle King, former Suits costar Abigail Spencer, Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney and designer Misha Nonoo.

The party was reportedly held in a suite at The Mark hotel, whose head chef happens to be none other than world-renowned culinary expert Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

When they weren’t enjoying food – including sweets from a dessert bar – guests were treated to a flower-arranging class. The blooms were then donated to Repeat Roses, a charity that gifts bouquets to hospitals and support centers.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer in New York City Gotham/GC Images

“It was exactly what she needed, and it was a reunion for all of us, too, who hadn’t seen each other since the wedding,” Meghan’s longtime friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE.

“Snow was falling outside, and it was so cozy — we all sat on couches or on the floor and told stories and caught up,” he added. “It was like going to a family reunion.”

Added another attendee: “It was all baby talk. She was getting tons of advice.”