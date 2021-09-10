Royal Wedding, Round 2: Regal Guests Fete Flora Ogilvy's Marriage (Again!) a Year After Intimate Ceremony

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and more witnessed Flora Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg's vows after the couple married privately last year in a ceremony that was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic

It's a royal wedding redo!

One year after Flora Ogilvy, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra, married Timothy Vesterberg in a private ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were able to throw a bigger celebration (with a royal guest list!) on Friday.

Family and friends gathered to attend the church blessing of the marriage at St. James's Palace in London. Flora's grandmother Princess Alexandra, who was a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, sported a polka dot dress under a blazer with a matching hat for the exciting day — and pink seemed to be the color of choice for guests!

Sophie, Countess of Wessex also wore a bold bubblegum shade as she attended the ceremony with her husband, Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Also opting for a pink outfit was Lord Federick Windsor's wife, Sophie Winkleman. The actress, known for her roles in Two and a Half Men and Peep Show, wore a pink dress coat with a flower detail in the front. She accessorized with a statement headpiece featuring a large off-center bow.

Other royals in attendance included maid of honor Lady Marina Windsor, bridesmaids Maud and Isabella Windsor, Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the Queen's cousin who accompanied the monarch to a scaled-down Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

Lord Federick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman Lord Federick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Flora, 26, borrowed some of her grandmother Princess Alexandra's jewelry for her big day: both her diamond and pearl earrings and the Ogilvy Tiara, worn in its pearl setting.

The bride looked stunning in a Phillipa Lepley gown featuring lace sleeves, complemented by a light veil and small bouquet of white flowers designed by Izabela Davi.

Flora Ogilvy Flora Ogilvy | Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty

The groom, a Swedish financier who used to be a professional hockey player, chose a morning suit with pinstripe pants and opted for a blue tie.

Princess Alexandra Princess Alexandra | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple announced their engagement in November 2019. For the private ceremony held last September at St. James's Palace, Flora wore a structured white dress by Emilia Wickstead.

"Timothy and I were married privately at Chapel Royal, St James's Palace on Saturday 26th September," the bride wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year."

Although she's a relative of Queen Elizabeth, Flora works as an art curator for a living. She recently announced on Instagram that she would be spending more time in her husband's home country working with Vogue Scandinavia.