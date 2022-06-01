Queen Elizabeth's Historic Coronation Gown: 5 Surprising Facts (It Had a Secret Good Luck Charm!)
Queen Elizabeth made history when she was crowned monarch on June 2, 1953, in an elaborate ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and the perfect dress.
Designed by her favorite couturier at the time, Norman Hartnell, the gown is widely considered to be one of the most iconic designs of the 20th century.
Here are five surprising facts about Queen Elizabeth's historic coronation outfit:
- The Queen Contributed Her Own Ideas for the Dress
Created in the finest white duchess satin and richly embroidered in a lattice-work effect, the dress featured the floral emblems of both the U.K. and the Commonwealth on request from the Queen herself. The emblems — including the Canadian maple leaf, Australian wattle and the New Zealand fern — were also embroidered onto the dress in color, a first for a coronation dress and a direct request from Her Majesty. Given nine designs, the Queen opted for the eighth (with her modifications!).
2. There Was a Hidden Good-Luck Charm
As part of his intricate design, Hartnell included a four-leaf shamrock on the left side of the skirt, which was positioned perfectly so that Her Majesty's hand would rest on it during the ceremony. Whether it was secretly embroidered is hard to know. "I think it's possible that [the Queen] didn't know," Caroline de Gautaut, deputy surveyor of the Queen's Works of Art tells PEOPLE. adding: "It was a really lovely, personal thought."
3. It Was the Ultimate Rewear
Since the Coronation Day, the Queen has worn the dress six times, including the Opening of Parliament in New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka in 1954. She also chose to wear it again in 1957 for the Opening of Parliament in Canada. "I think it was a fantastic way to share that beautiful piece of clothing with all the countries she visited — her first time doing so as Queen," says de Gautaut.
4. Spot the Veggies!
Look closely, and you will see the dress actually featured leeks! As the symbol of Wales, the vegetable was portrayed in soft green silk, silver thread bullion and diamonds. "Back then, the Earl Marshall, who was in charge of everything to do with the protocols of the coronation, was adamant that the leek was the leading emblem of Wales — it does looks very beautiful," says de Gautaut, who is the curator of a new exhibition at Windsor Castle this summer featuring both the coronation dress and robe.
5. If The Shoe Fits
The shoes worn by the Queen on the historic day have never been displayed and remain somewhat of a mystery. While the video footage of the Queen on the day only reveals a hint of a gold sandal, the shoes she chose to wear with the dress at the various events that followed were a gold pair of sandals designed and made by British brand Rayne. While much of the evidence leads to Norman Hartnell being the designer and Rayne manufacturing them (a collaboration that worked well for her 1947 wedding), the French designer Roger Vivier (who worked briefly at Rayne during this period) also claims to have been involved.
