Jill Biden Went to a SoulCycle Class with U.K. Prime Minister's Wife Following Coronation (Exclusive)

After a day of celebrating the coronation of King Charles, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Akshata Murthy, the wife of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, attended a Soul Cycle class at the Notting Hill studio in London.

PEOPLE confirms they attended the 9:30 a.m. hour-long soul survivor class taught by Abbey Ashley, a senior instructor known for her love of Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Attendees first knew something was up when over 10 security guards greeted them at the studio. Biden is a well-known regular at Soul Cycle, as is Murthy, who sometimes attends with her husband.

PEOPLE understands they struck up a bond during the coronation, perhaps over their mutual love for spinning. The duo then went on to have a well-earned feast at No. 10.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister threw a coronation Big Lunch at his residence, which Biden attended.

People across the U.K. were invited to gather with neighbors for the events as part of the coronation weekend. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the events are intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

The White House confirmed last month that President Joe Biden would not be in attendance at King Charles' coronation — and that he had informed the King that his wife, 71, will be attending the event on behalf of the U.S.

Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, attended several events related to King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in recent days. On Friday, they were spotted speaking to Kate Middleton at a Buckingham Palace reception for overseas guests.

They then attended the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Princess Kate and Prince William continued their coronation celebrations at a Big Lunch event along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle — not far from their home in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time meeting locals — including some wearing crown headpieces! — and drank out of cups featuring Union Jacks. And Prince William was handed a can of beer featuring King Charles!

"It was a lovely family atmosphere," an observer says. "William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go. They were posting for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns."

With the sun shining after Saturday's rainy coronation weather, it was a "great party," the observer adds.