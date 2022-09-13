First Lady Jill Biden Recalls Intimate Teatime with Queen Elizabeth: 'She Put Us at Ease'

"Our hearts are with the Queen's family," Dr. Biden said Tuesday as she remembered the late monarch, including a visit she made to Windsor Castle with President Biden in 2021

September 13, 2022
Joe Biden Queen Elizabeth
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Queen Elizabeth and President Joe Biden.

First Lady Jill Biden expressed condolences Tuesday for the royal family as they mourn their beloved matriarch, Queen Elizabeth, and shared a fond memory of a teatime visit with the late monarch, who died Sept. 8 at 96.

"First, I want to say that our hearts are with the Queen's family," Dr. Biden, 71, told Sheinelle Jones in an interview on Today.

Queen Elizabeth hosted Dr. Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2021 following the G-7 summit. The visit was among the Queen's first public engagements following the death of her husband Prince Philip in April 2021. It also marked the 13th time a sitting U.S. president met with the Queen during her record-breaking 70-year reign.

"What I loved about her was that she was really independent. We went up to her living room and they said to us, 'Don't talk about family,' " Dr. Biden recalled in her Today interview of the 2021 visit. "So we went up and so the first thing she starts with is family. So Prince Philip had just died recently, and I think she knows Joe. I think she just wanted to talk about her husband."

Joe Biden, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Queen Elizabeth, President Joe Biden.

The president said at the time that Queen Elizabeth was "very gracious" and that she reminded him of his mother.

"She poured tea, and Joe and I said, 'Oh, let us help you,' " Dr. Biden continued, to which the Queen replied, "No," the first lady added.

"'You sit there, and I'll get the tea,'" the Queen then said, according to Dr. Biden. "And then she had such curiosity. She wanted to know all about American politics, what was happening. So she put us at ease."

The Bidens will reportedly be the only U.S. delegates in attendance on Monday at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The president and first lady will travel to the U.K. on Saturday, and there is expected to be a formal welcoming reception Sunday hosted by the Queen's son, King Charles III, and the royal family for dignitaries, according to CBS News.

On Thursday, the Bidens visited the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to the Queen and sign her condolence book.

Jill Biden Surprises Tennessee Teachers With New Lounge
First Lady Jill Biden.

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," the president and his wife said in a statement after her death.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," they added. "She helped make our relationship special."

