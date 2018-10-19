Sarah Ferguson Wore the Best Mother-of-the-Bride Bracelet to Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, pulled some one-of-a-kind bling out of her jewelry box for Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding last Friday.

The mother of the bride, popularly known as “Fergie” to royal fans, wore a special accessory celebrating her daughter as she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank: On her right wrist, she sported a diamond bracelet spelling out Eugenie’s name.

The piece also features her older daughter’s name, Beatrice, on the other side of the accessory.

This isn’t the first time Fergie, who celebrated her 59th birthday on Monday, wore the flashy piece of jewelry. In fact, the accessory has been adorning her wrist since all the way back in 2004, when she wore the bracelet to the Queen’s Cup polo match.

She showed off the tribute to her daughters at a summer garden party in 2009 and again in 2012.

Although Fergie made headlines for her over-the-top hat, another accessory also carried sentimental value. Her brown vintage bag by Manolo Blahnik was actually used by Fergie’s mother, Susan Barrantes, at her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

