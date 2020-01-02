Fergie Shares First Instagram Since Ex Prince Andrew's Decision to Quit Royal Duties

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Sarah Ferguson has returned to Instagram after a short break.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared two photos of a sunset over a mountain range on Thursday, marking her first post on the social media site since mid-November.

“As the sun goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all into a magical and enlightened road ahead…Happy New Year for 2020,” she captioned the snaps. “So much love 💓 in abundance.”

The post marks the first time Fergie, 60, has posted on Instagram since her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 59, announced that he was stepping back from royal duties following the backlash of his interview surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Fergie’s most recent Instagram post was dedicated to her former husband one day ahead of his bombshell BBC interview’s broadcast on Nov. 16.

“It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs,” she captioned photos of the Queen’s second son. “Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth. For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch. It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour. We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s .. Communicate Compromise Compassion.”

The fallout from Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein saw his official royal role collapse to almost nothing in a matter of days. He was removed from his hundreds of charitable patronages and his office was forced out of Buckingham Palace.

The decision “shows that the royals can move very swiftly and very ruthlessly,” royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE.

Fergie said the ordeal was “incredibly difficult” in a recent interview with Vogue Arabia.

“When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me,” the Duchess of York said elsewhere in the interview. “To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain.”

She continued: “He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense, so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it. The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more.”