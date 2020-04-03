Fergie Says Princess Beatrice Is 'the Happiest I Have Ever Seen Her' Despite Wedding Day Changes

Image zoom Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Royal bride-to-be Princess Beatrice is joyously in love.

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter was set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, but the worldwide coronavirus outbreak may change their plans. A palace spokesperson previously told PEOPLE that the couple are “very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

Despite the likely postponement of her wedding, Sarah Ferguson told Royal Central that her 31-year-old daughter is “the happiest I have ever seen her in my life.”

“She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life,” Fergie, as the ex-wife of Prince Andrew is affectionately known, added. “For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy.”

Princess Beatrice was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at the gardens at Buckingham Palace. However, the Queen canceled all upcoming garden parties last month.

The wedding reception at the Queen’s gardens will no longer take place, and the couple is currently discussing the option to marry in a private ceremony with friends and family instead.

Beatrice and Edoardo — whose family hails from Italy, which has been hard hit by coronavirus — had to reschedule their wedding date twice due to Prince Andrew’s recent scandal. In November, the Duke of York stepped back from his royal duties amid the fallout from his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Queen’s second son has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In February, a source previously PEOPLE of the wedding, “The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal]. It will be smaller than the original plan.”

Fergie, 60, has two new children’s books coming out, with one — titled Genie Gems — inspired by 30-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie‘s passion for reducing the use of single-use plastics. And the Duchess of York adds that her next book will be called “Trixi-Belle,” for Beatrice.

And her passion for storytelling will continue should either of her daughters welcome their own children.

“If I am lucky enough to be blessed with grandchildren, it will be the most wonderful sense of joy for me and of course, I will be making up stories every day for them,” Fergie said.