Fergie's 'Proudest Moment' at Daughter's Wedding Was Seeing Eugenie Show Her Scoliosis Scar

It’s been almost a month since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot, but her mother, Sarah Ferguson, still tears up just thinking about the happy day!

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Fergie said she never understood why weddings are always so emotional for mothers-of-the-bride — until her own daughter walked down the aisle.

“I always went to weddings and thought: ‘Why is the mother-of-the-bride crying?’ ” remarked Fergie, 59. “But I completely understand why now. It’s because it’s so amazing to think your daughter is now grown up, leaving home and starting her own life.”

Detailing the moment when she first began to tear up, Fergie shared that it was because she saw her sister’s face inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“I’d just sat down in the chapel and everyone saw me go ‘Phew’ because I’d managed not to slip over in my high heels; then I looked across and saw my sister [Jane], and I watched her face and there were tears — and I’m doing it again, I’m welling up now,” she said.

Fergie went on to share how proud she was of her daughter’s bold decision to show off a scar on her back, which was the result of a surgery Eugenie had when she was 12 to correct her scoliosis.

“My proudest moment,” she remarked, “was watching Eugenie standing tall, very proud to show her scoliosis scar in her low-backed dress. I’d gone to all the fittings and sat there beaming with delight, and because there was no veil it was a very strong statement.”

“We rang St. George’s Chapel to make sure there wasn’t a special rule specifying veils must be worn, but there wasn’t and Eugenie just wanted to be herself,” she continued, adding that while her daughter had been worried she was “going to get nerves” on the big day, “she didn’t.”

“It’s important,” a source at the wedding previously told PEOPLE of the princess bride’s decision not to cover up the mark. “If she hadn’t had that operation, she wouldn’t be able to walk — and here she was, walking down the aisle, so it was a seismic moment.”

In a June Instagram post, Eugenie opened up about her scoliosis diagnosis as a child. She posted a photo of her X-rays, which show the 8-inch rods doctors inserted into her spine and the 1.5-inch screws at the top of her neck after an 8-hour operation she endured.

Gushing over her daughter’s happy union, Fergie shared that the couple “are just meant to be.”

“He will be the best consort there is, as Prince Albert was to Queen Victoria. I know it will be that sort of love match,” she added.

During the interview, the mother of two also had nothing but kind words to say about her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, 58.

“We’re the happiest divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other,” she said.

Andrew and the Fergie wed on July 23, 1986 before welcoming their daughters Princess Beatrice, 30, and Eugenie. The pair announced their separation in March 1992 before officially divorcing four years later.

Since splitting, the parents have maintained a very amicable relationship — and Fergie actually lives at Andrew’s royal residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

In fact, Fergie told PEOPLE in a 2011 article that she and Andrew get along so well that she’s asked her daughters, “Do you think Mummy and Papa should get back together again? And they say, ‘You’re great the way you are now; it’s fine.’ “