Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, excitedly announced that she joined the networking site on her Instagram and Twitter

Sarah Ferguson Announces She Joined LinkedIn — See Her New Profile Pic (and Job Title!)

Sarah Ferguson is ready for some networking!

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, excitedly announced on her Instagram and Twitter pages Tuesday that she has joined another social media site: LinkedIn. She chose a professional photo for her profile on the networking site wearing a simple black dress, but added a touch of her personal style with bright pink nails.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her LinkedIn profile highlights her charity work, writing and TV appearances, listing her current job as "Spokesperson, Author, Producer and Humanitarian."

Much of the mother of two's work focuses on children. In addition to the charitable organization she founded in 1993 — Children in Crisis, which recently merged with Street Child — Fergie has authored a number of children's books.

RELATED: Prince Andrew Pictured with Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson for First Time Since He Stepped Down from Royal Duty

And her time in the spotlight as the wife of Prince Andrew (the couple divorced in the 1996 but have remained friendly) transitioned into a number of gigs in media.

"The subject of countless media interviews herself, The Duchess has also found success as a reporter and presenter. In America, she has been a special correspondent for NBC's Today show and has presented specials and documentaries on ABC, FOX, and CNN," her profile reads. "In Britain, she has presented and co-produced specials for ITV, BBC, and Sky TV. She has served as guest editor on BBC Radio 4 Today programme and has regularly contributed to BBC Radio 2’s primetime lifestyle show 'Steve Wright.' "

RELATED: Fergie Says Princess Beatrice Is 'the Happiest I Have Ever Seen Her' Despite Wedding Day Changes

Fergie, 60, launched Storytime With Fergie and Friends on her new YouTube and Facebook channels last month to provide some lockdown "magic" for kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s so exciting because I’m in my favorite place ever, ever, ever and that’s with children and thinking of children,” she says from her reading room surrounded by teddy bears, stuffed unicorns and an Alice in Wonderland teapot.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice, Princess Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Fergie has two new children’s books coming out, with one — titled Genie Gems — inspired by 30-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie‘s passion for reducing the use of single-use plastics. And the Duchess of York adds that her next book will be called “Trixi-Belle,” for older daughter Princess Beatrice, 31.

And her passion for storytelling will continue should either of her daughters welcome their own children.

“If I am lucky enough to be blessed with grandchildren, it will be the most wonderful sense of joy for me and of course, I will be making up stories every day for them,” Fergie recently told Royal Central.