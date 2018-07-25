Fergie Is ‘Very Involved’ in Planning for Daughter Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding

Proud mom Sarah Ferguson is taking on the role of wedding planner as her daughter Princess Eugenie heads toward the altar in October.

With preparations for the second royal wedding of 2018 well underway, Fergie, as she is affectionately known, is enjoying working with her daughter, 28, and future son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, 31, on the October 12 ceremony.

Although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” a palace source says, they are also getting plenty of input from the mother of the bride. “Fergie is very involved,” a well-placed insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in their official engagement portrait. Jonathan Brady/Pa/Getty

As with most weddings, both families are taking part, and it is all being paid for “privately,” a source close to the Yorks says. But this one has the added input of palace staffers, working on behalf of Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who considers Windsor Castle her favorite official residence.

Like Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle, the princess and Brooksbank, the U.K. ambassador for George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila, are exchanging vows at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. And they will follow it with a carriage ride (albeit much shorter) through the streets of Windsor and back into the castle.

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Jack Brooksbank in January 2018. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children

For more on the latest preparations for Princess Eugenie’s wedding, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s Why Princess Eugenie Can Have an Instagram Account – Could Meghan Markle Be Next?

Also like Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, the couple is inviting members of the public to fill the castle grounds. Students from two of Eugenie’s schools — St. George’s and Coworth Park — will have coveted spots among the crowd. “Eugenie is local to the area and spent a lot of her life in Windsor,” adds a royal source.

But unlike Meghan, who became the Duchess of Sussex, Brooksbank is not expected to have a title. Eugenie will continue to be HRH Princess Eugenie of York, and her new husband will simply be “Mr. Brooksbank,” PEOPLE understands.

In 2016, Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, refuted reports that he had asked for titles for his daughters’ potential husbands.