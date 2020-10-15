Princess Eugenie Gives Sweet Birthday Shout Out to Her 'Unique' Mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie calls her mom "one of a kind" in the sweetest birthday message on Instagram

Happy Birthday, Fergie!

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, affectionately known as "Fergie," turns 61 on Thursday, and she received a sweet birthday shoutout from her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie.

"Happy Birthday to my dear mumsy...You are one of a kind. There were too many pictures to choose from that show how completely unique you are," Eugenie, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her mother through the years.

Fergie, who is also mom to daughter Princess Beatrice, referenced her birthday back in September when she congratulated her youngest daughter Eugenie on her pregnancy: “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child,” she said in a statement at the time, adding: Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year, cannot wait to be a grandmother.”

Fergie may be celebrating with her family, but she’s also spending her special day with some of her many YouTube followers as she continues her virtual daily storytime sessions on “Storytime With Fergie and Friends.”

For her celebratory day, Fergie announced she will be reading Duck and Goose: Goose Needs a Hug by Tad Hills. The story is about listening to the needs of others and the importance of hugs.

The channel, which the former royal launched during the coronavirus lockdown, sees Fergie read traditional children’s stories with appearances from various friends and family (both Beatrice and Eugenie have been involved). The channel has over 6000 subscribers and often sees her wear silly hats and fancy dress outfits as she chats animatedly.

Although Fergie and Andrew announced their separation in March 1992 and officially divorced four years later, they remain friendly and continued to raise their two daughters together, at Royal Lodge in Windsor where they continue to both live.

