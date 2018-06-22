Fergie and the Queen! The Red-Haired Duchess Lands a Coveted Spot in the Royal Box

Ladies Day at Royal Ascot may have been yesterday, but the women of Windsor were out in full force on Friday.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was all smiles alongside Queen Elizabeth and daughter Beatrice in the Royal box at Ascot.

Fergie, as she has been popularly known since she first joined the royal scene as the fiancée of Prince Andrew in the early ’80s, waved and cheered the royal procession of carriages as they made their way into the Parade Ring at Royal Ascot. Wearing a navy Roland Mouret dress and coordinating Philip Treacy hat, she joined ex-husband Andrew, the Duke of York, in the sunshine on the fourth day of the famous race meeting.

Princess Beatrice (left) and her mom, Sarah Ferguson (center), speak with the Queen at Royal Ascot on June 22, 2018. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

She and older daughter Princess Beatrice, 29 (in a cream dress by The Fold and matching Sarah Cant hat), were full of laughs as they chatted with the Queen, 92, in the box above the course.

Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty

Despite divorcing in 1996, Fergie and Andrew have remained close and regularly support each other in public. The Duchess also has some rooms at the family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor’s Great Park. She was last seen at a royal event last month when she was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at Royal Ascot on June 22, 2018.

It has been a festive week for the royals. The Queen kicked it off on Monday with grandson Prince William and son Prince Charles as they marked the annual gathering of the Order of the Garter and then, for the first time, Harry and Meghan, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined her at Ascot.

Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie, 28, have joined their monarch grandmother a few times in the week that is one of her favorites in the year.