Prince William and Prince Charles Embrace in Newly Released Photo to Celebrate Father's Day

William and Kate released a new photo of William with Prince Charles, taken by Kate in December 2019

Happy Father’s Day — and birthday — to Prince William!

The Duke of Cambridge turns 38 on Sunday in addition to celebrating the Father’s Day holiday with his three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — and wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In honor of the holiday, the couple released a new photo of William with his royal dad, Prince Charles, taken by Kate in December 2019. They also shared an image of young Kate with her dad, Michael Middleton.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, posted his own photos for Father’s Day — one with his father and one with sons William and Prince Harry.

In the first picture, taken at Clarence House in 1951, a young Charles is held by Prince Phillip while Queen Elizabeth carries his sister, Princess Anne. In the second, he poses with William and Harry at a Polo game in 2004.

“Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!” the post was captioned.

The Queen also posted a collection of old photos for the holiday featuring Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, with his children. "Wishing you all a happy #fathersday 📷Here’s a collection of photographs from the #RoyalArchives of The Duke of Edinburgh with his children," the caption read.

On Saturday, William and Kate released two new photos, both taken by Kate. The first features the three children piled on top of their royal dad for an adorable action shot. The second image captures William sitting on a swing holding Louis as both George and Charlotte smile for the camera while standing up on the swing beside their dad and little brother.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royal family of five has kept a low profile for the past several months as they isolated at their country home, Anmer Hall.

In the past week, however, both William and Kate made public appearances to help boost local businesses that have recently reopened. Kate visited a garden center at Fakenham near the country home, while William headed to a family-owned bakery, Smiths The Bakers, in nearby King's Lynn.

During his visit, William told the owners about his children's newfound love for spending time in the kitchen. "The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," the royal dad said, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Before he left, he made sure to bring home his family a sweet treat.