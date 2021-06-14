Fit for a King! 10 Father's Day Gift Ideas Inspired by the Royal Family
The royal family might just be the key to finding the perfect Father's Day present
For the Fitness Fanatic
In addition to his wedding ring, Prince Harry has been spotted wearing a fitness tracking ring that captures sleep and activity, then shares the results via a smartphone app - and did you see his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden? Harry is ripped!
Oura ring, from $299
For the Monarch of Mixers
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have plenty to celebrate as new parents to son August. When they do have a celebratory toast, it will likely involve some Casamigos tequila, for which Jack works as a brand ambassador.
Casamigos Blanco Tequila, $50
For the Music Lover
Whether your dad is a hard rock devotee or can rap all the words in Hamilton, he needs a hassle-free way to listen to his tunes. Prince William has tried his hand at DJing on a few occasions and while he can rock the headphones, we've found some more modern earbuds.
Back Bay Runner 60, $55
For the Grill Master
Prince Philip was remembered as the "master of the barbecue" by grandson Prince Harry. For the chef in your life, make sure he has all the right supplies for hot dogs and burgers.
Cuisinart Wooden Handle Tool Set, $40
For the Outdoorsman
Prince Charles protects his eyes during sunny outings with sunglasses regularly, with Ray Bans being a favorite brand to look cool all summer long.
Ray Bans RB4274, $164
For the Guy Who Has Everything
Every dad has a drawer full of socks, but we're pretty sure he's missing what's sure to be his favorite pair - featuring Prince Harry!
Chatty Feet Prince Hurry Feet Socks, $12
For the Anglophile
Let "Pops" represent the U.K. every time he makes a purchase with a gift that's both handy and stylish.
Union Jack Wallet, $13
For the Netflix Binge Watcher
If your dad was addicted to The Crown, he'll need the companion book written by Robert Lacey, who served as a historical consultant for the series.
The Crown: The Official Companion Volume 1, $16
For the Cocktail King
Quite a few liquors are made from the royal residences' gardens, and this Buckingham Palace sloe gin makes an elegant and tasty present.
Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin, $43
For the Game Night Enthusiast
If your dad is a Monopoly master or card shark, he'll love bingo with a regal twist.
Royal Bingo, $27