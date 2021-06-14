Fit for a King! 10 Father's Day Gift Ideas Inspired by the Royal Family

The royal family might just be the key to finding the perfect Father's Day present

By Stephanie Petit
June 14, 2021 10:12 AM
For the Fitness Fanatic

Credit: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

In addition to his wedding ring, Prince Harry has been spotted wearing a fitness tracking ring that captures sleep and activity, then shares the results via a smartphone app - and did you see his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden? Harry is ripped!

Oura ring, from $299 

For the Monarch of Mixers

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have plenty to celebrate as new parents to son August. When they do have a celebratory toast, it will likely involve some Casamigos tequila, for which Jack works as a brand ambassador.

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, $50

For the Music Lover

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Whether your dad is a hard rock devotee or can rap all the words in Hamilton, he needs a hassle-free way to listen to his tunes. Prince William has tried his hand at DJing on a few occasions and while he can rock the headphones, we've found some more modern earbuds.

Back Bay Runner 60, $55

For the Grill Master

Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Prince Philip was remembered as the "master of the barbecue" by grandson Prince Harry. For the chef in your life, make sure he has all the right supplies for hot dogs and burgers.

Cuisinart Wooden Handle Tool Set, $40

For the Outdoorsman

Credit: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Charles protects his eyes during sunny outings with sunglasses regularly, with Ray Bans being a favorite brand to look cool all summer long.

Ray Bans RB4274, $164

For the Guy Who Has Everything

Credit: Chatty Feet

Every dad has a drawer full of socks, but we're pretty sure he's missing what's sure to be his favorite pair - featuring Prince Harry!

Chatty Feet Prince Hurry Feet Socks, $12

For the Anglophile

Credit: Mighty Wallet

Let "Pops" represent the U.K. every time he makes a purchase with a gift that's both handy and stylish.

Union Jack Wallet, $13

For the Netflix Binge Watcher

Credit: Crown Archetype

If your dad was addicted to The Crown, he'll need the companion book written by Robert Lacey, who served as a historical consultant for the series.

The Crown: The Official Companion Volume 1, $16

For the Cocktail King

Credit: Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021

Quite a few liquors are made from the royal residences' gardens, and this Buckingham Palace sloe gin makes an elegant and tasty present.

Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin, $43

For the Game Night Enthusiast

Credit: Laurence King Publishing

If your dad is a Monopoly master or card shark, he'll love bingo with a regal twist.

Royal Bingo, $27

