Fashion Rules Meghan Markle Has Unabashedly Ignored
The soon-to-be Duchess has proved that she’s not going to be a typical member of the royal family, sartorially speaking
Forget everything that you thought you knew about royal protocols. Meghan Markle certainly has. The soon-to-be Duchess has proved that she’s not going to be a typical member of the royal family, sartorially speaking. There’s an ever-growing list of fashion rules that Markle just doesn’t have time for.
People are still freaking out over those ripped jeans Markle wore—something we’ve never seen Kate Middleton, for instance, in. Here, we take a closer look at all the ways Markle has debunked some biggest fashion rules.
A version of this post originally appeared on InStyle.
Don't Be Matchy Matchy
It’s totally OK to incorporate the same color throughout your look. Markle broke the cliché rule with a maroon pleated dress, velvet clutch, and leather jacket.
Suits Are Only For the Office
Markle stepped out wearing a chic suit, proving that the polished staple can be a regal evening choice. Just add a great pair of pumps, and you’ll be good to go.
Don't Mix Black and Navy
Markle proved that the two colors actually make a chic duo. Follow the bride-to-be’s lead and try a subtle mini bag with your favorite black pumps.
Your Bag Has to Match Your Shoes
Throw that old rule out, and take notes on how Markle styled a black bag with nude pumps.
Flats Are Off Limits for Dates
Markle showed us how the right pair of flats can look chic even on a date, especially when they’re from Markle’s favorite brand Sarah Flint.
Don't Wear White After Labor Day
Back in November, Markle stepped out in the prettiest white coat. So we can toss this rule in the garbage, too.
Sleeveless Isn't Professional
Markle proved that it’s OK to show off those arms. Just balance the look with a piece that has polished details—like the lapel and wrap silhouette—on Markle’s dress.
Horizontal Stripes Are a No-No
And Markle debunked that old myth about horizontal stripes being unflattering when she stepped out in a striped short set.
This article originally appeared on Instyle.com