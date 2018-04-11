Fashion Rules Meghan Markle Has Unabashedly Ignored

The soon-to-be Duchess has proved that she’s not going to be a typical member of the royal family, sartorially speaking

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 18: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan Markle visits Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Forget everything that you thought you knew about royal protocols. Meghan Markle certainly has. The soon-to-be Duchess has proved that she’s not going to be a typical member of the royal family, sartorially speaking. There’s an ever-growing list of fashion rules that Markle just doesn’t have time for.

People are still freaking out over those ripped jeans Markle wore—something we’ve never seen Kate Middleton, for instance, in. Here, we take a closer look at all the ways Markle has debunked some biggest fashion rules.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Don't Be Matchy Matchy

It’s totally OK to incorporate the same color throughout your look. Markle broke the cliché rule with a maroon pleated dress, velvet clutch, and leather jacket.

Buy It!

BP. Gathered Waist Midi Dress, $23; nordstrom.com

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Suits Are Only For the Office

Markle stepped out wearing a chic suit, proving that the polished staple can be a regal evening choice. Just add a great pair of pumps, and you’ll be good to go.

Buy It!

Les Pumps Pump, $135; yoox.com

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Don't Mix Black and Navy

Markle proved that the two colors actually make a chic duo. Follow the bride-to-be’s lead and try a subtle mini bag with your favorite black pumps.

Buy It!

All Saints Kepi Leather Crossbody Bag, $328; nordstrom.com

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Your Bag Has to Match Your Shoes

Throw that old rule out, and take notes on how Markle styled a black bag with nude pumps.

Buy It!

Tory Burch 'Robinson' Small Double Zip Tote, $398; shopbop.com

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Flats Are Off Limits for Dates

Markle showed us how the right pair of flats can look chic even on a date, especially when they’re from Markle’s favorite brand Sarah Flint.

Buy It!

Sarah Flint Natalie Flat, $345; sarahflint.com

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Don't Wear White After Labor Day

Back in November, Markle stepped out in the prettiest white coat. So we can toss this rule in the garbage, too.

Buy It!

Steffen Schraut Crepe Belted Coat, $167; stylebop.com

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sleeveless Isn't Professional

Markle proved that it’s OK to show off those arms. Just balance the look with a piece that has polished details—like the lapel and wrap silhouette—on Markle’s dress.

Buy It!

Adrianna Papell Faux-Wrap Sheath Dress, $129; bloomingdales.com

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Horizontal Stripes Are a No-No

And Markle debunked that old myth about horizontal stripes being unflattering when she stepped out in a striped short set.

Buy It!

PrettyLittleThing Stripe Short, $16; asos.com

