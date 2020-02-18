Fashion Royalty! Royal Family Shares Princess Anne's Most Fashionable Moments Through the Years

Clear the runway for Princess Anne!

The Queen’s only daughter, 69, presented The Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design at London Fashion Week on Tuesday, marking the Princess Royal’s first time at the coveted event.

To commemorate the moment, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account posted stories of the princess’ most iconic fashion moments over the years, from her retro ensembles in the late ’60s to some of her classic fashion forward pieces into the ’80s.

There’s no denying Anne, who is known for recycling her outfits, has had a flair for fashion. In one Instagram Story, Anne is seen in her early twenties as she’s grilling by the water at the royal family’s Scottish home at Balmoral Castle. The princess looked laid-back but fashionable in a blue button-down and her hair perfectly blown back in a middle part.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth, in Regal Purple, Joins Only Daughter Princess Anne for Church in Scotland

Image zoom Princess Anne Royal Family/Instagram

Image zoom Princess Anne Royal Family/Instagram

Image zoom Princess Anne Royal Family/Instagram

At the event on Tuesday, Anne wore an elegant green coat over a matching green dress, topped with some delicate pieces of gold jewelry. The princess presented the award to Rosh Mahtani of Alighieri jewelry, who was praised for the craftsmanship of her pieces, which used responsibly sourced materials to help promote local manufacturing and support employment.

Image zoom Princess Anne The Royal Family/Instagram

Image zoom Princess Anne Royal Family/Instagram

Image zoom Princess Anne Royal Family/Instagram

Anne, president of the U.K. Fashion & Textile Association, follows in the footsteps of other royals, including her own mother who made her London Fashion Week debut in 2018 to present the award to designer Richard Quinn, whose show she sat front row of alongside U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush.

In 2019, Anne’s sister-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presented the same award to Bethany Williams.

Image zoom Princess Anne

Image zoom Princess Anne Royal Family/Instagram

The Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design was established in 2018 and recognizes young designers who are both talented and making a difference to society through sustainable practices or community engagement.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Anne, known as one of more diligent members of her family, took the title of hardest working royal of 2018 with 447 domestic appearances and another 71 outings overseas, according to Tim O’Donovan, who has compiled the list for U.K. newspaper The Times for 39 years. In 2019, Anne carried out 506 engagements, placing only second to her brother Prince Charles, who took part in 521 engagements.