Fans Are Lining the Streets of London for the Coronation: See Some of the Best British Looks!

01 of 15 Fans in Union Jack-covered gear take their seats on The Mall in London on May 5, one day before the coronation of King Charles III.

02 of 15 Men in their red, white and blue — and a crown! — showcase the excitement for the week.

03 of 15 Tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III stand together along The Mall.

04 of 15 Marco BERTORELLO/AFP Two people sport jackets covered with currency featuring the Queen.

05 of 15 Marco BERTORELLO / AFP A woman tops her look with a bow of the U.K. flag on May 5.

06 of 15 Isabel infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Another woman sports a shirt emblazoned with King Charles' coronation date — plus a tiara! — along The Mall.

07 of 15 BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Two people on bikes move past an iconic double-decker bus in their red, white and blue.

08 of 15 Marco BERTORELLO / AFP King Charles III is the outfit for this royal watcher on May 5.

09 of 15 Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Suit yourselves! A fierce foursome showcases their threads on The Mall.

10 of 15 Marco BERTORELLO/AFP Union Jack flags make for cute headpieces — with sunglasses to match.

11 of 15 Isabel infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty A sleepy royal watcher catches some zzzs along The Mall.

12 of 15 Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Ribbons! Shades! A blazer! This admirer has it all.

13 of 15 SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Ribbons of red, white and blue decorate one woman's topper.

14 of 15 Brandon Bell/Getty People have been pitching tents along the route all week, sleeping through the night on May 4.