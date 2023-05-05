Fans Are Lining the Streets of London for the Coronation: See Some of the Best British Looks!

People hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family on coronation day have been camped out for days — some in particularly attention-grabbing gear

Mall People On The Eve Of The Coronation

Fans in Union Jack-covered gear take their seats on The Mall in London on May 5, one day before the coronation of King Charles III.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION

Men in their red, white and blue — and a crown! — showcase the excitement for the week.

A cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth II with a sign which

Tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III stand together along The Mall.

Royal fans wearing £50 note designs chat on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend.
Marco BERTORELLO/AFP

Two people sport jackets covered with currency featuring the Queen.

A royal fan dressed with different Union Jack-coloured items camps out along the procession route, on The Mall, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend
Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

A woman tops her look with a bow of the U.K. flag on May 5.

Royal fans camp out along The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London, UK on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow May 6.
Isabel infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Another woman sports a shirt emblazoned with King Charles' coronation date — plus a tiara! — along The Mall.

A group of royal fans cycle their bikes dressed with different Union Jack-coloured items, in the streets of central London, on May 4, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

Two people on bikes move past an iconic double-decker bus in their red, white and blue.

Royal fans dressed with different royal attire camp out along the procession route, on The Mall, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend.
Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

King Charles III is the outfit for this royal watcher on May 5.

Royal fans dressed with different Union Jack-coloured items pose for pictures along the procession route, on The Mall, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend
Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Suit yourselves! A fierce foursome showcases their threads on The Mall.

Royal fans dressed up in Union flag colours wait out on The Mall, near to Buckingham Palace in central London ahead of the coronation weekend
Marco BERTORELLO/AFP

Union Jack flags make for cute headpieces — with sunglasses to match.

A man wearing an Union Jack suit takes a nap on the grass as royal fans camp along The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London, UK on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation of King Charles
Isabel infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A sleepy royal watcher catches some zzzs along The Mall.

Royal fan Joseph Afrane wears an Union Jack suit as he camps out along The Mall with other fans in London, UK on May 04, 2023, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in the weekend.
Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Ribbons! Shades! A blazer! This admirer has it all.

A Royal fan wears a Union flag decorated hat and glasses, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 4, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend.
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty

Ribbons of red, white and blue decorate one woman's topper.

Royalists, or supporters of the monarchy, camp alongside the planned route of King Charles III near Buckingham Palace on May 04, 2023 in London, England.
Brandon Bell/Getty

People have been pitching tents along the route all week, sleeping through the night on May 4.

Royal fans are seen camping out along the procession route with the their tents and camping chairs on The Mall, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

A group of thematically dressed friends enjoys their space ahead of the coronation.

