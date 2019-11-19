Fallout from Prince Andrew's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Hits His Initiatives and Royal Patronages

Image zoom Prince Andrew Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty

Fallout from Prince Andrew‘s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has led to several businesses and charities pulling their support from the royal’s initiatives.

A number of charities, universities and corporate sponsors are reevaluating their ties to the Duke of York, who spoke at length about his friendship with Epstein in a bombshell BBC Newsnight interview that aired on Saturday.

This includes accounting giant KPMG, which decided to pull its support for Andrew’s networking initiative Pitch@Palace — an event that provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to meet seasoned mentors and investment connections — back in September.

Multinational pharmaceutical specialist AstraZeneca is also likely to follow suit by the start of 2020.

“Our three-year partnership with Pitch@Palace is due to expire at the end of this year and is currently being reviewed,” the company says in a statement.

Sources within both companies have told PEOPLE that the decision has been largely prompted by Andrew’s links to Epstein and the allegations of Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre), who alleges she was forced to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein. She claims her first experience with Prince Andrew took place when she was 17.

Meanwhile, professional services firm Aon has also asked for its name to be removed from the Pitch@Palace website, which had apparently been published in error.

“Aon is not a partner to Pitch@Palace and never has been, which is why we asked for our logo to be removed from the website,” a statement read.

The ripples of Andrew’s association with Epstein are also reaching deep into his wider public role and patronages.

A spokesperson from the educational charity The Outward Bound Trust confirmed to PEOPLE that the organization will be “holding a board meeting to discuss the Duke of York’s patronage this week.”

They added, “This is a matter for the trustees and I am bound from any further statement by normal board confidentiality.”

Should The Outward Bound Trust loosen its ties with Andrew, it will come as a particularly bitter blow. His father, the Duke of Edinburgh, was the patron of the organization for over 65 years and only handed the reins over to his second son in March.

Andrew’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, was also appointed a member of the Trust’s board at the same time — although she will not be present at the board meeting.

In a further twist, students at the University of Huddersfield in Yorkshire voted for the duke to be sacked from his post of Chancellor on Monday evening. The royal has held the title since 2015 and has ties to the university stretching back to 2001.

“Every term they have a student jury that sits and people are allowed to put ideas forward for it,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Somebody thought that there were sufficient grounds to have him removed and proposed the motion. It was prompted by the original allegations surrounding Epstein and passed.”

The source, who stressed that the meeting was scheduled long in advance of Andrew’s BBC interview, adds, “Now we’re in an unprecedented situation and nobody really knows what to do.”