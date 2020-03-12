Everything You Need to Know About Meghan Markle's Sentimental Jewels During Her Final Royal Outings

Image zoom Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle‘s farewell tour was as stylish as it was sentimental, especially when it came to her jewelry choices.

With eight outfit changes over a series of five days, Meghan certainly didn’t hold back when it came to her bold and bright looks whilst back in the U.K. (color blocking was a theme!). Opting for mostly primary colors, the royal accessorized with a selection of meaningful jewels from mainly British brands.

Last Thursday at Meghan’s first solo public engagement since her return from Canada, she debuted the Love Pendant by Sophie Lis, a London-based designer specializing in symbolic jewelry who donates a percentage of all profits to Wild at Heart Foundation, an animal welfare charity. Adding some sparkle to Meghan’s all-white outfit to visit one of her patronages, the National Theatre, the pendant was almost certainly a romantic nod to her husband, Prince Harry.

“The pendant was inspired by an extract taken from the poem ‘The Eternal Song’ by 19th century French poet Rosemonde Gerard,” Lis tells PEOPLE from her Notting Hill studio. The poem features the line, “For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.”

“It symbolizes eternal love,” explains the jeweler. The 22-karat gold vermeil pendant, which retails for $500, is inscribed with ‘Qu’hier, Que Demain” with a plus sign in diamonds and a minus sign in rubies to portray the words of the love poem.

The following day, Meghan wore another London-based jeweler to a school visit in Dagenham to deliver a message for International Women’s Day. Sticking to her favorite yellow gold, she wore the $100 Kismet Charm Pendant by Edge of Ember. She wore the square design — which featured not one, but two “good luck” charms in a four-leaf clover and the number 7 — as she gave a rousing speech to the students, urging young men to do their part in achieving gender equality.

“This pendant is inspired by vintage coins found in Asia,” Lynette Ong, the Singapore-born founder of Edge of Ember, tells PEOPLE. “These modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune, prosperity and longevity and become your personal keepsakes that last a lifetime.”

The all-female company, which focuses on “positive production,” is also supporting Women for Women International during the month of March, a charity that helps women survivors of war.

Meghan left 10-month-old son Archie at home in Canada, but her outfit attending church a few days later with both Harry and Queen Elizabeth had a special nod to him. Accessorizing a black and white dress with a pair of art deco earrings by U.K. jewelry designer Laura Vann, Meghan chose her Daphne Circle Drop Earrings for the sweet occasion. Not only were the earrings made from recycled sterling silver, but they also featured Archie’s emerald birthstone (albeit a synthetic version).

While all the jewelers were based in the U.K., they were also all-female — a fact not lost on Irish designer Simone Rocha, whose $375 red crystal drop earrings Meghan wore with a bespoke red dress by Safiyaa to the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday night.

“I was very happy to see Meghan wearing our signature floral beaded earring. It really complimented her outfit, and it is wonderful that she continues to support female designers,” Rocha tells PEOPLE.

And coming full circle, back to where it all began, Meghan wore a pair of earrings from Canadian brand Birks to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster on Monday. The $12,000 Snowstorm Diamond Earrings were the earrings she chose for her first ever solo engagement as a member of the royal family back in September 2018. “Inspired by the icy beauty of Canadian winters,” the choice of earrings is poignant in itself as it’s exactly where Meghan is headed, for now.