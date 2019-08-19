Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas and Her Fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas has found love with another Harry.

The British model and actress — who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 — is engaged to boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley, the latter announced on Instagram Sunday.

Bonas, 30, and Wentworth-Stanley flash big smiles at the camera in the outdoor selfie, taken in what appears to be a field in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The bride-to-be’s unique ring is on full display, featuring a center stone surrounded by red and white stones.

“We getting married 😁🥰,” he captioned the post.

Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley dated for a span before her romance with Prince Harry, and the two later reconciled.

Image zoom Harry Wentworth-Stanley and Cressida Bonas Harry Wentworth-Stanley Instagram

Wentworth-Stanley has a few royal connections of his own. He met with Prince William in June 2018 as part of the Row for James team. The four rowers crossed the Atlantic Ocean to raise funds for James’ Place, a non-clinical center for men in suicidal crisis started by Wentworth-Stanley’s parents, Clare Milford Haven and Nick Wentworth-Stanley, after his brother James died by suicide at age 21 in 2006. Wentworth-Stanley joined his fellow rowers to meet William, who focuses much of his work on men’s mental wellness.

Image zoom Harry Wentworth-Stanley and Prince William Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty

In addition to his meeting with Prince William, Wentworth-Stanley’s stepfather — George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven, is Queen Elizabeth‘s cousin. George is a descendent of Princess Alice, the second daughter of Queen Victoria.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Wentworth-Stanley’s mother, a former journalist, also has a number of royal connections. She was a friend of Princess Diana’s and her close relationship with Sarah Ferguson also meant Wentworth-Stanley was close to Fergie’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. (Eugenie is also friends with Cressida and is the one who first introduced the actress to her cousin, Prince Harry.)

Image zoom Harry Wentworth-Stanley, Cressida Bonas and friends in July 2017 Dave M. Benett/Getty

Wentworth-Stanley works for real estate firm Savills as an associate and surveyor, according to his profile on the company’s website.

“Harry joined Savills as a graduate in 2012 and now specialises in the acquisition and disposal of residential and mixed-use development opportunities in London,” according to his bio. “Whilst on the Savills graduate programme Harry worked in a number of teams, including planning and development viability, before deciding to settle in the land team where he focuses on development opportunities in west London. Prior to joining Savills, Harry worked for a developer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which prompted his interest in the industry.”

A source close to Prince Harry, 34, and Bonas confirmed their split to PEOPLE in late April 2014 after two years of dating, saying that it was “amicable” and adding that Bonas was hoping to concentrate on her career.

“Cressida has been a bit wobbly about the whole situation for quite some time,” added Majesty magazine’s editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward. “Not about him, but about the whole situation and really if it is what she wants.”

A friend told PEOPLE shortly after the breakup, “She is a lovely girl, and a beautiful girl, but this has run its course. It wasn’t to be.”

Image zoom Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry in March 2014 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Image zoom Cressida Bonas attends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

The former couple’s amicable parting extended into May 2018, when Bonas (as well as another ex of Prince Harry’s, Chelsy Davy) attended the wedding of the royal and his now-wife Meghan Markle.

Arriving at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the nuptials, Bonas wore a pink-and-green striped dress from British designer EPONINE London with a feathered fascinator — the latter of which was, surprisingly, the thing she was most anxious about leading up to the event.

“Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes,” she joked in a column for U.K. magazine The Spectator later that month.

Bonas added, “I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”