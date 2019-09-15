Everything Prince Harry Has Said About Fatherhood (So Far!): 'I’m Just Over the Moon'

Harry interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue (which his wife guest edited!), and their conversation quickly turned to preserving the world for the next generation.

“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us,” the royal said, to which Dr. Goodall agreed that humans will continue to feud over resources unless something changes.

The conservationist pointed out that the “terrifying” state of the world, as Harry put it, has likely intensified for him since welcoming Archie in May.