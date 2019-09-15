Everything Prince Harry Has Said About Fatherhood (So Far!): 'I’m Just Over the Moon'

After announcing on May 6 that he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy earlier in the day, the royal got candid about his new life as a father.
“I’ve had about two hours’ sleep,” he happily told reporters off-camera after making the birth announcement.
“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry said just hours after Archie’s birth. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”
“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth,” the royal continued. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”
“Parenting’s amazing,” he said during the family’s first outing as a trio. “It’s only been two and a half days and we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”
“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry said when asked if the baby more resembles mom or dad. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”
Harry interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue (which his wife guest edited!), and their conversation quickly turned to preserving the world for the next generation.
“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us,” the royal said, to which Dr. Goodall agreed that humans will continue to feud over resources unless something changes.
The conservationist pointed out that the “terrifying” state of the world, as Harry put it, has likely intensified for him since welcoming Archie in May.
“It does make it different,” Harry replied. “I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”
“Not too many!” Dr. Goodall said with a laugh.
“Two, maximum!” said Prince Harry.
“When I’m awake at 4 o’clock in the morning, I’ll read all these,” Harry told the 7- and 8-year-old students from Bayards Hill Primary school, who had made 60 congratulatory cards for him, Meghan and little Archie.
Prince Harry can’t wait to show his son the world.
“On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of their fall tour.
Like any new parent, Prince Harry is grateful for any opportunity to catch some z’s.
The royal attended an event in Amsterdam to launch a new partnership called Travalyst. But the work trip away from baby Archie had a personal benefit for Harry.
“Having spent last night here — I don’t know about you guys, but it was definitely the best night’s sleep I’ve had for the last 4 months!” he joked at the beginning of his speech.