Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About the Ups and Downs of Being Royal

Both Meghan and Harry admitted in their engagement interview that it was difficult to prepare the former Suits star for royal life.

“I think I can very safely say as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like,” said Meghan. “I don’t think either of us did that we both said that even though we knew that it would be.

Prince Harry added, “I had tried to warn you as much as possible,” but that warning wasn’t enough. “I think you can have as many conversations as you want, trying to prepare as much as possible but we were totally unprepared for what happened after that.”