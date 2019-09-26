Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About Archie During Royal Tour in Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about parenting while meeting with Waves for Change, an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under resourced communities.

Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change, shared: “She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.”

Heese added: “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’ “