Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About Archie During Royal Tour in Africa

Somaya Ebrahim, 81, a former District Six resident who was in the crowds when the Queen visited the town in 1947 with her parents and sister Princess Margaret, jumped in Harry’s arms for a big hug as they walked by. She then excitedly hugged Meghan as she asked them: “Where’s Archie?”
Harry told her, “He’s sleeping.”
When another resident asked about Archie, Harry admitted that the long flight tired his baby son out.
“He’s not grouchy, just exhausted,” he revealed.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about parenting while meeting with Waves for Change, an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under resourced communities.
Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change, shared: “She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.”
Heese added: “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’ “
On the second day of their African tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for afternoon tea with residents of the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town, South Africa, and Meghan shared what life is like with their son, born May 6.
“Our plate is full with a 5 month old at the moment — so busy,” the royal mom shared with locals.
During Archie’s royal tour debut, a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Harry revealed that Archie “constantly wants to stand.”
Meghan added of her son, “He’s an old soul!”
“I think he knows exactly what’s going on,” Harry said during the meeting.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, joked to the baby, “You like me, don’t you? You like the ladies better, don’t you? That’s interesting! He’s going to be a ladies’ man.”
During her chat with some of the female entrepreneurs working in technology at the Woodstock Exchange, Meghan opened up about being a working mom, saying: “We’re only at five months right now…being a working mom and to be traveling as well with a baby, it’s a lot, but my goodness, it’s all so exciting.”