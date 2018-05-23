The exuberant oratory of Rev. Michael Curry may have stirred the royals in their seats at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it wasn’t as surprising to Queen Elizabeth as it appeared.
“People forget that the Queen was very interested in, and listened to, Billy Graham,” guest Dominic Reid tells PEOPLE. “It was not as new as people think. Maybe it was not what people were expecting, but everybody listened and everybody was absolutely behind it.”
Describing Bishop Michael Curry as “fabulous,” Reid adds of his address, “It had power and energy, and it really addressed them as individuals within the context of something that’s formal.”
“The message was bang on — the world needs more love and none of us can possibly counter that view,” Reid says.
He is featured in Operation Royal Wedding, a new special premiering on the National Geographic Channel.
- Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the show, Reid reveals that he thinks Harry and Meghan will bring important change to the world.
“They are very dynamic very personable young couple and I think people will relate to them and they will be a force for good,” he says.
Operation Royal Wedding premieres on May 23 at 9 p.m. ET. With exclusive access to key elements of the big day, it provides a behind-the-scenes look at the big day and celebrates the unsung heroes who made it all happen.