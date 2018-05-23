“People forget that the Queen was very interested in, and listened to, Billy Graham,” guest Dominic Reid tells PEOPLE. “It was not as new as people think. Maybe it was not what people were expecting, but everybody listened and everybody was absolutely behind it.”

Describing Bishop Michael Curry as “fabulous,” Reid adds of his address, “It had power and energy, and it really addressed them as individuals within the context of something that’s formal.”

“The message was bang on — the world needs more love and none of us can possibly counter that view,” Reid says.

The Queen and American Bishop Michael Curry Pool/Max Mumby/Getty; Steve Parsons - Pool / Getty

Reid, who is chief executive of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the annual event for wounded, injured and sick armed forces members, also holds the title of “pageant master” — the official organizer of ceremonial events in the U.K., including Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee and The Lord Mayor’s Show.