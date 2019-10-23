For the One Young World Summit in October, Meghan Markle stepped out in a purple midi dress with long sleeves by Aritzia — a piece she previously paired with a red jacket for a visit to Birkenhead early this year while pregnant with son Archie. She completed the look the second time around with navy heels and her hair worn in a bouncy blowout parted down the middle.
The Duchess of Sussex looked cute and comfy in a black jumpsuit with a belted waist during her first solo outing on her royal tour in South Africa. If her outfit looked familiar, that’s because she wore the same Everlane jumpsuit while filming the “Forces for Change” video for the September issue of British Vogue (which she helped guest edit). The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, and for a brief second, while talking to Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, she can be seen wearing the V-neck outfit with a knotted belt.
The couple capped off their busy second day in South Africa at the British High Commissioner’s residence for a reception celebrating young people. For the occasion, Meghan switched into her third outfit of the day — a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant.
She previously wore the ensemble in Oct. 2018 during the couple’s royal tour of Australia, when they went barefoot on Bondi Beach to meet a local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way.
The royal mom arrived at the District Six Museum in South Africa wearing a sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details down the front.
Meghan previously wore the casual chic ensemble during the couple’s visit to Tonga’s Tupou College in Oct. 2018. Instead of wearing her hair in a low ponytail like she did in Tonga, Meghan let her hair flow in loose, bouncy waves.