Every Time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Tour PDA Made Our Hearts Explode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour (their first as a family of three!) is off to a PDA-filled start! The couple held hands during their visit to Nyanga township, where they took a workshop run by an NGO called Justice Desk.
The pair have never been shy about showing a little PDA.
Harry sweetly checked in with his wife before they spoke at the event.
Harry can’t help but beam at his wife after she gave an inspiring speech, telling the crowd: “While I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister.”
The pair laughed and Meghan put her arm around Harry’s waist after sharing a dance with some young women on the first stop of their tour.
After a quick outfit change, the pair reemerged to visit the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre, once again holding hands.
They were all smiles as they walked through the streets together, Meghan holding onto her husband’s hand and some flowers that she had been given.
Be still our beating hearts!
Their plates may be “full with a 5-month-old at the moment,” but Meghan is totally willing to share a bite with her husband at a community cooking event.
It’s not an “engagement chicken,” but it’ll do.
More hand-holding for the couple, who opted for casual looks while visiting the Waves for Change organization at Monwabisi Beach.
The couple shared a rare royal tour kiss when Meghan left to take care of their son, 4-month-old Archie.
The pair held hands as they arrived for a visit to the Auwal Mosque, which is the oldest mosque in South Africa.
This would be the perfect couple shot for their Instagram profile.
The pair was glowing as they exited the mosque to cheering crowds.
Meghan may be the Duchess of Sussex, but she is Queen of the double hand hold.
Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they stepped out, hand-in-hand, for their final engagement of their busy second day in South Africa. The pair were headed to the British High Commissioner’s residence for a reception celebrating young people.
Oh, and if that outfit looks familiar, Meghan recycled another dress from their last tour!
The mom and dad were proud as ever as their son, Archie, made his big debut to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu!
The family of three were all smiles as Harry protectively placed his hand on Meghan’s back.
As Meghan cradled Archie, Harry kept himself close to his wife and baby.
Archie joined mom and dad for tea. Harry said of his adorable mini-me: “He constantly wants to stand,” as Archie stood up on the couch in his mother’s arms.
The doting parents laughed as Archie played in his mom’s lap.
If you thought the way that Harry looks at Meghan is sweet, the way that he looks at Archie is even sweeter!