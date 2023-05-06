Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning

Following King Charles' crowning ceremony, the Coronation Procession saw members of the royal family head to Buckingham Palace in a spectacular parade

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on May 6, 2023 10:40 AM

Following King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, the Coronation Procession saw members of the royal family head to Buckingham Palace in a spectacular parade.

The 1.3-mile procession route began with the royal couple in the Gold State Coach, a historic carriage that was constructed in 1762 and first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament that year.

The coach, which weighs four tons and was drawn by eight horses on the coronation day, has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Behind King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, was Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal, 72, took part in the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting." The prestigious position, which Princess Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

While many members of the royal family participated in the parade by riding in horse-drawn carriages or cars, Princess Anne was the only royal to ride on horseback.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Anne. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

In an interview with CBC News that aired Monday night, Princess Anne joked about the perks of the job.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," she said. "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Princess Anne. Dan Mullan/Getty

Following Princess Anne on horseback for the exciting event was the carriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined their parents in the first horse-drawn carriage behind the Gold State Coach.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales travel back to Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Louis. Sebastien Bozon - WPA Pool/Getty

Behind them were Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who also rode in a carriage with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh smiles as he departs following the Coronation Ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Edward. ROB PINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Another coach held the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra followed in a state car.

Absent from the Coronation Procession was Prince Harry, who came to the U.K. for the crowning ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

With no formal role, the Duke of Sussex, 38, did not participate in the procession or any of the other planned events, including a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. He instead left the U.K. shortly after his father's historic crowning ceremony to celebrate Prince Archie's 4th birthday in California.

