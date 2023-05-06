Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning

Following King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, the Coronation Procession saw members of the royal family head to Buckingham Palace in a spectacular parade.

The 1.3-mile procession route began with the royal couple in the Gold State Coach, a historic carriage that was constructed in 1762 and first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament that year.

The coach, which weighs four tons and was drawn by eight horses on the coronation day, has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831.

Behind King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, was Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal, 72, took part in the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting." The prestigious position, which Princess Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

While many members of the royal family participated in the parade by riding in horse-drawn carriages or cars, Princess Anne was the only royal to ride on horseback.

In an interview with CBC News that aired Monday night, Princess Anne joked about the perks of the job.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," she said. "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Following Princess Anne on horseback for the exciting event was the carriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined their parents in the first horse-drawn carriage behind the Gold State Coach.

Behind them were Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who also rode in a carriage with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

Another coach held the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra followed in a state car.

Absent from the Coronation Procession was Prince Harry, who came to the U.K. for the crowning ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

With no formal role, the Duke of Sussex, 38, did not participate in the procession or any of the other planned events, including a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. He instead left the U.K. shortly after his father's historic crowning ceremony to celebrate Prince Archie's 4th birthday in California.