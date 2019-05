Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with their newborn son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) on May 8, two days after welcoming the new addition to the royal family.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that Baby Sussex “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”