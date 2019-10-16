Every Photo You Need to See from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Tour of Pakistan!

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Pakistan on Monday to celebrate the “unique bonds” between their two countries in a groundbreaking tour.
They received a warm welcome, including by the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew, and some adorable children in traditional dress.
Kate arrived in a culturally inspired look — a twist on the traditional shalwar kameez. The royal opted for a stunning aqua blue bespoke flowing top and fitted pants by Catherine Walker (one of her go-to designers and a favorite of Princess Diana), which she paired with beige heels.
The royal couple stepped out for the first major outing of their tour on Tuesday, heading to the Islamabad Model College for Girls where they bonded with a group of teenagers over their shared admiration for Princess Diana.
Fourteen-year-old Aima told William and Kate they were “big fans” of the royal’s late mother. William smiled and replied: “You were, really? Oh, that’s very sweet of you. I was a big fan of my mother too”
They sat down at tables with kindergarteners and learned the benefits of students pursuing higher education and professional careers.
The royal couple then headed to Margallah Hills National Park to learned of efforts to monitor wildlife.
Inside the visitor center, Kate and William were shown a slideshow of animals found in the forested park such as leopards, cape hares, porcupines and a lizard.
“George would love that,” Prince William said of his 6-year-old son.
The couple sat down with Prime Minister Imran Khan — an old friend of William’s late mom, Princess Diana.
Kate changed into her second outfit of the day, wearing an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker over cream pants from Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She accessorized her look with a printed green scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Pakistani jewelry designer Zeen (her new go-to!).
Kate and Prince William went full glam for an evening reception held in their honor at the iconic Pakistan Monument.
The royal dad took a break from his usual suits to wear a traditional sherwani, a long coat-like garment worn for formal occasions. William opted to wear green, paying tribute to the color of his host country’s flag.
Kate also wore the national color, choosing a sparkling deep emerald gown by Jenny Packham.
And the couple arrived in style: in a motorized rickshaw decorated in vibrant colors!
The royals headed to the mountains on Wednesday, part of their desire to see the effect that climate change and global warming are having on the local communities in the northern region of the country.
Upon arrival, the royals were presented with traditional Chitrali hats as they landed in Chitral the Hindu Khush, near the Afghan border. Kate sported her traditional hat with a warm shawl and colorful embroidered jacket she was also given, which she placed over her leather vest, brown shirt tucked into a belted skirt and flat boots. William, who was given a long white embossed coat, placed his new accessory over his green button-down and slacks.
William and Kate walked on the northern tip of a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range — a stark example of the climate change crisis affecting the area. They saw how the glacier has retreated in recent years as a result of global warming.
William, who graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a geography degree, said: “Dr. Warren, my geography teacher, would be well impressed that I’m back at a glacier after all these years.”
Kate added: “I’ve been very impressed by William’s geography.”
The royal parents then headed into a village in a valley in Chitral, which has been hit by flash flooding in recent years. During their visit, they witnessed how farmlands have been destroyed by glacier melting.
They were also able to hear from locals about how they are changing their way of life.