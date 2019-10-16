Every Photo You Need to See from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Tour of Pakistan!

The royal couple stepped out for the first major outing of their tour on Tuesday, heading to the Islamabad Model College for Girls where they bonded with a group of teenagers over their shared admiration for Princess Diana.

Fourteen-year-old Aima told William and Kate they were “big fans” of the royal’s late mother. William smiled and replied: “You were, really? Oh, that’s very sweet of you. I was a big fan of my mother too”