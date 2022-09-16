Royals Every Emotional Photo of the Queen's Children Guarding Her Coffin For several minutes on Friday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood silent vigil at their mom's coffin in London's Westminster Hall as mourners continued to pay respects By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines and Janine Henni Janine Henni Twitter Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 05:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty In a historic moment on Friday night, Queen Elizabeth's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — came together at their mother's coffin for an emotional Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall. 02 of 10 DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty The four marched into the hall in their military garb, as members of the public who were there to pay respects to the Queen paused. 03 of 10 King Charles. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty King Charles stood in front of a cross, bowing his head for the 15-minute ceremony. 04 of 10 Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock Princess Anne closed her eyes in reflection. 05 of 10 Prince Andrew. Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock Prince Andrew kept his eyes forward during the vigil. 06 of 10 Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock The Queen's youngest child, Prince Edward, also focused forward. The rite marked the second time the four siblings performed the Vigil of the Princes at the Queen's coffin, having first carried out the tradition Monday evening at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. 07 of 10 Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock Although it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms for the Queen's funerary events, a special exception was made for Prince Andrew to wear his military uniform for Friday's vigil as a sign of respect to his late mother. 08 of 10 King Charles. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock As mourners filed by King Charles, several bowed their heads and curtsied to the monarch. 09 of 10 Royal family members gather for a vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Westminster Hall. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock Several of their family members viewed the vigil. Princess Anne's daughter Zara came with her husband, Mike, and their daughters Mia and Lena, while Anne's son Peter brought along his two daughters, Savannah and Isla. Queen Consort Camilla also viewed the emotional vigil, along with Prince Edward's wife Countess Sophie of Wessex and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. 10 of 10 Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were also there with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.