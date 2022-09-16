Every Emotional Photo of the Queen's Children Guarding Her Coffin

For several minutes on Friday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood silent vigil at their mom's coffin in London's Westminster Hall as mourners continued to pay respects

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on September 16, 2022 05:07 PM
01 of 10
king charles
King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

In a historic moment on Friday night, Queen Elizabeth's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edwardcame together at their mother's coffin for an emotional Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.

02 of 10
King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Britain's Prince Edward
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

The four marched into the hall in their military garb, as members of the public who were there to pay respects to the Queen paused.

03 of 10
king charles
King Charles. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles stood in front of a cross, bowing his head for the 15-minute ceremony.

04 of 10
Princess Anne
Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock

Princess Anne closed her eyes in reflection.

05 of 10
prince andrew
Prince Andrew. Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Andrew kept his eyes forward during the vigil.

06 of 10
prince edward
Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock

The Queen's youngest child, Prince Edward, also focused forward. The rite marked the second time the four siblings performed the Vigil of the Princes at the Queen's coffin, having first carried out the tradition Monday evening at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

07 of 10
Prince Andrew
Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock

Although it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms for the Queen's funerary events, a special exception was made for Prince Andrew to wear his military uniform for Friday's vigil as a sign of respect to his late mother.

08 of 10
king charles
King Charles. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

As mourners filed by King Charles, several bowed their heads and curtsied to the monarch.

09 of 10
Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, the Countess of Wessex, Jack Brooksbank, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, the Duke of Kent, Mia and Lena Tindall, the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Earl and Countess of St Andrews
Royal family members gather for a vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Westminster Hall. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Several of their family members viewed the vigil. Princess Anne's daughter Zara came with her husband, Mike, and their daughters Mia and Lena, while Anne's son Peter brought along his two daughters, Savannah and Isla. Queen Consort Camilla also viewed the emotional vigil, along with Prince Edward's wife Countess Sophie of Wessex and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

10 of 10
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were also there with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

