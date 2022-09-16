Every Emotional Photo of the Queen's Children Guarding Her Coffin

02 of 10 DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty The four marched into the hall in their military garb, as members of the public who were there to pay respects to the Queen paused.

03 of 10 King Charles. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty King Charles stood in front of a cross, bowing his head for the 15-minute ceremony.

04 of 10 Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock Princess Anne closed her eyes in reflection.

05 of 10 Prince Andrew. Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock Prince Andrew kept his eyes forward during the vigil.

06 of 10 Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock The Queen's youngest child, Prince Edward, also focused forward. The rite marked the second time the four siblings performed the Vigil of the Princes at the Queen's coffin, having first carried out the tradition Monday evening at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

07 of 10 Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock Although it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms for the Queen's funerary events, a special exception was made for Prince Andrew to wear his military uniform for Friday's vigil as a sign of respect to his late mother.

08 of 10 King Charles. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock As mourners filed by King Charles, several bowed their heads and curtsied to the monarch.