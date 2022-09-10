Every Photo of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan's Emotional Reunion Outside Windsor Castle

01 of 07 The Fab Four, Back Together From left: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. James Whatling / MEGA Crowds outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday were pleasantly surprised to see Prince William and Kate Middleton joined by by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their walkthrough of tributes.

02 of 07 Brothers United Prince William and Prince Harry. James Whatling / MEGA The newly minted Prince of Wales personally invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join as they met with members of the public at the entrance to Windsor Castle.

03 of 07 In Mourning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock Both couples took time to look at the tributes and talk with mourners who lined the castle entrance.

04 of 07 Dressed for the Occasion From left: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Royal Family Channel All four were dressed in black and navy as they stopped and spoke with children and adults of all ages who made up the tremendous crowd.

05 of 07 Animated Chatter Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

06 of 07 Taking a Look Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock Kate and William recently moved to Windsor, making them a short distance from Harry and Meghan's U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, which is on the Queen's Windsor Castle estate. Meghan and Harry, who moved to California in 2020, are expected to remain in the U.K. until the Queen's funeral, which will take place on Sept. 19.