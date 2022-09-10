Every Photo of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan's Emotional Reunion Outside Windsor Castle

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join them as they met the public and viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth outside Windsor Castle on Saturday

Published on September 10, 2022 01:49 PM
01 of 07

The Fab Four, Back Together

The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
From left: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. James Whatling / MEGA

Crowds outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday were pleasantly surprised to see Prince William and Kate Middleton joined by by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their walkthrough of tributes.

02 of 07

Brothers United

The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
Prince William and Prince Harry. James Whatling / MEGA

The newly minted Prince of Wales personally invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join as they met with members of the public at the entrance to Windsor Castle.

03 of 07

In Mourning

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171a) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Both couples took time to look at the tributes and talk with mourners who lined the castle entrance.

04 of 07

Dressed for the Occasion

LIVE: William, Kate, Harry and Meghan Take In the Flowers at Windsor
From left: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Royal Family Channel

All four were dressed in black and navy as they stopped and spoke with children and adults of all ages who made up the tremendous crowd.

05 of 07

Animated Chatter

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171b) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

06 of 07

Taking a Look

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171d) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Kate and William recently moved to Windsor, making them a short distance from Harry and Meghan's U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, which is on the Queen's Windsor Castle estate. Meghan and Harry, who moved to California in 2020, are expected to remain in the U.K. until the Queen's funeral, which will take place on Sept. 19.

07 of 07

Unending Tributes

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171c) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Crowds of people have flocked to the castle since news of the Queen's death was announced on Thursday, leaving flowers, flags and memories.

