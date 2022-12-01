Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boston

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their first trip to the United States since 2014, touching down in Boston on Wednesday. From sitting courtside at the Celtics' game to visiting Greentown Labs, see all the photos from the royals' stateside tour so far

Published on December 1, 2022 05:35 PM
01 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Boston

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William landed in Boston on Wednesday to kick off their three-day trip in the area ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, arrived on a commercial flight to Boston Logan Airport.

02 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Mark First Trip Overseas Since the Queen's Death

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

After they arrived stateside, William released a personal statement about the couple's visit to America, and paid tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. He noted that it is the royals' first time overseas since her death.

"My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I," he said in part. "That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.

"To the people of Boston, thank you. I'm so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can't wait to meet many of you in the days ahead."

03 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Greeted Upon Arrival in Boston

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton, charlie baker
Prince William and Kate Middleton. OHN TLUMACKI/POOL/AFP via Getty

Upon arrival, the Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by Governor Charlie Baker, Lauren Baker, First Lady of Massachusetts, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

04 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Boston City Hall

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Following their arrival on Wednesday, William and Kate appeared at Boston City Hall alongside Mayor Michelle Wu to start the countdown to the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards by lighting Boston's City Hall and other local landmarks green.

05 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Kick Off Their Series of Outings in Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

More than 1,000 people gathered to see the royal couple at Boston City Hall for the ceremony, despite heavy rain.

06 of 24

Prince William Addresses the Crowd at Boston City Hall

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William addressed the crowd at the event beginning by thanking those who attended: "Thank you to Mayor Wu and thank you to all the hardy Bostonians braving the rain!"

He also explained why Boston was chosen as the Earthshot Prize Awards location this year.

"Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' speech laid down a challenge to American innovation and ingenuity. 'We choose to go to the moon,' he said, 'not because it is easy but because it is hard.' " said William.

"It was that Moonshot speech that inspired me to launch the Earthshot Prize with the aim of doing the same for climate change as President Kennedy did for the space race. And where better to hold this year's Awards Ceremony than in President Kennedy's hometown, in partnership with his daughter and the Foundation that continues his legacy.

"Boston was also the obvious choice because your universities, research centers and vibrant start-up scene make you a global leader in science, innovation and boundless ambition. Mayor Wu, you have also been a leader in putting climate policies at the heart of your Administration. Thank you.

"Like President Kennedy, Catherine and I firmly believe that we all have it in ourselves to achieve great things, and that human beings have the ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve."

07 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Light the Night

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Governor-elect Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu. Chris Jackson/Getty

The royals were joined by Mayor Wu and Governor-elect Maura Healey to kick off their visit and light up the city of Boston.

08 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at the Boston Celtics Game

Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Wednesday evening, William and Kate attended a Boston Celtics game at TD Garden for the team's game against the Miami Heat. The royal couple was joined courtside by Mayor Wu, Governor-elect Healey and Emilia Fazzalari, businesswoman and wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

09 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Support the Celtics

prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty

The couple appeared happy from the sidelines and ahead of the game, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the Celtics warming up. "Let's go Celtics, let's go!" they captioned the picture.

10 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Greentown Labs

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales talk to Joe Curtatone, Director, Northeast Clean Energy Council, right, during a visit to Greentown Labs, in Somerville, Mass
Mary Schwalm/AP/Shutterstock

Thursday morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales were up and ready for a busy day of outings. First stop was Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts, where the pair spoke to Joe Curtatone, Director, Northeast Clean Energy Council.

11 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Start-ups

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs
Prince William and Kate Middleton. CJ GUNTHER/AP/Shutterstock

During the visit, they learned how Greentown Labs is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis.

12 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Tour Greentown Labs

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs
Prince William and Kate Middleton. CJ GUNTHER/AP/Shutterstock

The couple spent time speaking with some of the start-ups within the Greentown Labs community.

13 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Greentown Labs

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs as they tour the location for a view of green technologies, in Somerville, Massachusetts, on December 1, 2022.
CJ GUNTHER/POOL/AFP via Getty

The royals chatted with more of the start-up's representatives.

14 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a Hands-on Experience at Greentown Labs

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales smell soap during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston on December 1, 2022 in Boston, United States.
Kirsty O'Connor - Pool/Getty

During their visit, the couple also had the chance to see (and touch and smell!) some of the prototypes that have been developed through Greentown Labs.

15 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Wear Coordinated Looks

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

For Thursday's outing, the two donned coordinated outfits, with William's sweater matching almost perfectly to Kate's suit.

16 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Greeted by a Mini Guard

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, where they learned more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

While at Greentown Labs, the royal couple met a mini "Queen's guard," an 8-year-old named Henry, who gifted the Prince and Princess of Wales with a bouquet of flowers.

17 of 24

Kate Middleton Waves to the Crowd

Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton arriving at Greentown Labs in Boston Massachusetts
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Kate wore a maroon suit paired with a light pink top and matching purse.

18 of 24

Kate Middleton Greets the Crowd at Roca

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty

The Princess greeted the crowd that gathered outside of Roca, a non-profit that works with high-risk young people, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

19 of 24

Prince William Arrives at Roca

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William appeared to chat with crowds who gathered to see the royals outside of Roca. He even hopped on the phone with one fan's mom!

20 of 24

Prince William Greets the Crowd at Roca

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty

Prince William shook the hand of several admirers, including a woman in bright pink.

21 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Say Hello to the Crowd

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people, on December 1, 2022 in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton. Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty

Kate braved the cold (sans jacket!) to greet the crowd that gathered to meet her.

22 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet the Founder of Roca

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, meet with Molly Baldwin (L) founder of Roca Inc, an organization working to reduce urban violence through community engagement efforts, and Chelsea Police Captain Dave Batchelor (R) in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on December 1, 2022.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. REBA SALDANHA/POOL/AFP via Getty

During their visit to Roca, the royal couple met with Molly Baldwin (left), founder of the organization.

23 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit the Boston Shoreline

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales bundled up as they visited Boston Harbor later in the day Thursday.

24 of 24

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit with the Mayor Again

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with Mayor Michelle Wu and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond as they visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Chris Jackson/Getty

During their visit to the harbor, the couple met with Mayor Wu, as well as with Reverend Mariama White-Hammond. The walk helped the pair learn about the changing face of the city's shoreline as it contends with rising sea levels.

