01 of 09 Royal Arrival Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty Meghan Markle arrived to the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex wowed on the carpet in a shimmering gold Johanna Ortiz dress.

02 of 09 Family Affair Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty The night doubled as a family affair as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in attendance.

03 of 09 Iconic Trio Kevin Mazur/Getty The Duchess of Sussex gave a big smile while flanked between activists Teresa Younger and Gloria Steinem.

04 of 09 Solo Moment Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty The guest of honor showed off her impeccable side swoop and pearly whites while posing solo.

05 of 09 Friends in the Cause Kevin Mazur/Getty The event reunited Meghan with her friend Gloria Steinem, Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, who was presenting her with the award. On the red carpet, Steinem told PEOPLE that Meghan is a "great human being." "I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media," she shared. "She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues."

06 of 09 Golden Girl Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Raymond Hall/GC Images Meghan Markle waved to onlookers as she entered the building with her mom and Prince Harry not far behind. She accessorized her golden look with matching Tom Ford heels and a clutch by Carolina Herrera.

07 of 09 Slight Adjustments Meghan Markle. The Image Direct The Duchess quickly adjusted her tresses into place as she interacted with people while heading into the ceremony.

08 of 09 Proud and Honored Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women Meghan proudly smiled while accepting the award for her global advocacy to empower women and girls, with Steinem and Younger supporting her.