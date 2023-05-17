    Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Night at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Ceremony

    The Duchess of Sussex was an honoree at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Ceremony in New York City last night. See every picture from the event

    By Stephanie Sengwe
    Published on May 17, 2023 04:18 PM
    01 of 09

    Royal Arrival

    Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Meghan Markle arrived to the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry.

    The Duchess of Sussex wowed on the carpet in a shimmering gold Johanna Ortiz dress.

    02 of 09

    Family Affair

    Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
    Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

    The night doubled as a family affair as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in attendance.

    03 of 09

    Iconic Trio

    Teresa Younger, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Gloria Steinem attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    The Duchess of Sussex gave a big smile while flanked between activists Teresa Younger and Gloria Steinem.

    04 of 09

    Solo Moment

    Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
    Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

    The guest of honor showed off her impeccable side swoop and pearly whites while posing solo.

    05 of 09

    Friends in the Cause

    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Gloria Steinem attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City
    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    The event reunited Meghan with her friend Gloria Steinem, Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, who was presenting her with the award.

    On the red carpet, Steinem told PEOPLE that Meghan is a "great human being."

    "I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media," she shared. "She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues."

    06 of 09

    Golden Girl

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are seen arriving to the "Woman Of Vision Awards" on May 16, 2023 in New York City
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Raymond Hall/GC Images

    Meghan Markle waved to onlookers as she entered the building with her mom and Prince Harry not far behind.

    She accessorized her golden look with matching Tom Ford heels and a clutch by Carolina Herrera.

    07 of 09

    Slight Adjustments

    Megan Markle, Prince Harry and Doria Ragland Arrive at the Women of Vision Awards in New York City
    Meghan Markle. The Image Direct

    The Duchess quickly adjusted her tresses into place as she interacted with people while heading into the ceremony.

    08 of 09

    Proud and Honored

    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

    Meghan proudly smiled while accepting the award for her global advocacy to empower women and girls, with Steinem and Younger supporting her.

    09 of 09

    Heading Out

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards
    James Devaney/GC Images

    Following the event, a smiling Prince Harry led the way for his wife.

    The next morning, news broke that the pair had been in "a near catastrophic car chase," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE. The New York Police Department released a statement saying, "The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."