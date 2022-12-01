02 of 19 Prince Harry Plays Guitar for Meghan Markle Netflix A prince of many talents! The first in a series of intimate, never-before-seen photos of the couple shown in the trailer depicts Harry with a guitar in his lap and Meghan smiling at him.

03 of 19 Meghan and Harry Outside Netflix The couple looks relaxed on a platform next to a Baker Ronford professional camera, often used for filming.

04 of 19 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hiking Netflix The two, who are both open about their love of being active and getting outdoors, pose with what appears to be a hillside behind them — and flowers in Harry's hand.

05 of 19 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jumping for Joy Netflix The two get some heir time (sorry, couldn't help it) with this silly shot taken by a pond.

06 of 19 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Kitchen Netflix The couple shared an intimate glimpse of the two of them in a kitchen, dressed in black tie, which appears to be after an event. The kitchen is a special place for the two of them; Meghan has often spoken about her love of cooking (including the "Engagement Chicken" she once made for Harry!) and Harry proposed there.

07 of 19 Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Kiss in the Kitchen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Courtesy Netflix The couple sneaks a kiss in the kitchen in their black-tie best — just another one of their sweet shows of PDA.

08 of 19 Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dance at Their Wedding Netflix This snapshot shows the two cutting a rug (perhaps to a song during Idris Elba's set?) at their wedding reception, with Meghan in her glamorous second wedding dress by Stella McCartney.

09 of 19 Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Cozy in Photo Booth Snaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex This series of shots from a photo booth shows a more casual, relaxed side of the couple.

10 of 19 Meghan Markle & Prince Harry with Guy Netflix The couple (wearing sunglasses and with Harry's guitar on hand!) takes a selfie featuring the true star of the show, Meghan's beagle Guy.

11 of 19 Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Netflix While pregnant with one of her children (the couple has son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1) the Duchess of Sussex posed for a sunlit shot by the water.

12 of 19 Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cuddle Up Netflix The couple shares a smiley selfie.

13 of 19 Meghan Markle and Her Dogs Pula and Guy Netflix Many of the shots show the couple's love of the outdoors, including this sunny photo near a tree-lined pond that features the couple's two pups.

14 of 19 Inside Meghan Markle's Difficult Moments Netflix In the trailer, as Prince Harry says in voiceover "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," viewers see a shot of Meghan appearing to cry while talking to someone on speakerphone in a corner of what looks to be her Santa Barbara home.

15 of 19 Referencing the Royal Rift Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images Next, a photo flashes of Prince William and Kate Middleton sitting with the then-Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla at Commonwealth Day in 2019; Meghan and Harry are seated behind them next to Prince Andrew. Their joint appearance at 2020's Commonwealth Day service caused onlookers to speculate about a division between the two royal households, as they did not appear to interact.

16 of 19 Meghan Markle Appears Somber Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The trailer also shows Meghan looking very somber in a black hat for Remembrance Day in 2019.

17 of 19 Prince Harry Speaks Out Netflix Though there isn't context, Harry says in the trailer, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family" — likely referring to why he and Meghan decided to step away from their royal roles.

18 of 19 Meghan Markle Wipes Away a Tear Netflix Harry and Meghan have been very open about the effects of their time in the public eye on their mental health, which led to Meghan experiencing suicidal ideation — which, they have shared, is why it was so important to them to step away. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.