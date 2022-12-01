Every Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the first trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which included a bunch of intimate, never-before-seen photos of the couple. See them all in one place and find out what they mean

By
Alex Apatoff
Alex Apatoff headshot
Alex Apatoff

Alex Apatoff is the Executive Editor of PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for more than a decade, holding various roles on the Style and Beauty team before becoming the site's Lifestyle Director to coordinate the work across the commerce, evergreen, features and marketing teams. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Alex worked at Us Weekly (where, among other things, she oversaw the Fashion Police pages) and graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 01:55 PM
01 of 19

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Umbrella Shot

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan opens on one of the most famous shots of the couple, a movie-star moment in the rain taken in March 2020, shortly after the two had decided to decamp to Canada.

02 of 19

Prince Harry Plays Guitar for Meghan Markle

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

A prince of many talents! The first in a series of intimate, never-before-seen photos of the couple shown in the trailer depicts Harry with a guitar in his lap and Meghan smiling at him.

03 of 19

Meghan and Harry Outside

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

The couple looks relaxed on a platform next to a Baker Ronford professional camera, often used for filming.

04 of 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hiking

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

The two, who are both open about their love of being active and getting outdoors, pose with what appears to be a hillside behind them — and flowers in Harry's hand.

05 of 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jumping for Joy

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

The two get some heir time (sorry, couldn't help it) with this silly shot taken by a pond.

06 of 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Kitchen

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

The couple shared an intimate glimpse of the two of them in a kitchen, dressed in black tie, which appears to be after an event. The kitchen is a special place for the two of them; Meghan has often spoken about her love of cooking (including the "Engagement Chicken" she once made for Harry!) and Harry proposed there.

07 of 19

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Kiss in the Kitchen

Harry & Meghan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Courtesy Netflix

The couple sneaks a kiss in the kitchen in their black-tie best — just another one of their sweet shows of PDA.

08 of 19

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dance at Their Wedding

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

This snapshot shows the two cutting a rug (perhaps to a song during Idris Elba's set?) at their wedding reception, with Meghan in her glamorous second wedding dress by Stella McCartney.

09 of 19

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Cozy in Photo Booth Snaps

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

This series of shots from a photo booth shows a more casual, relaxed side of the couple.

10 of 19

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry with Guy

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

The couple (wearing sunglasses and with Harry's guitar on hand!) takes a selfie featuring the true star of the show, Meghan's beagle Guy.

11 of 19

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

While pregnant with one of her children (the couple has son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1) the Duchess of Sussex posed for a sunlit shot by the water.

12 of 19

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cuddle Up

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

The couple shares a smiley selfie.

13 of 19

Meghan Markle and Her Dogs Pula and Guy

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

Many of the shots show the couple's love of the outdoors, including this sunny photo near a tree-lined pond that features the couple's two pups.

14 of 19

Inside Meghan Markle's Difficult Moments

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

In the trailer, as Prince Harry says in voiceover "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," viewers see a shot of Meghan appearing to cry while talking to someone on speakerphone in a corner of what looks to be her Santa Barbara home.

15 of 19

Referencing the Royal Rift

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (foreground centre), sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Next, a photo flashes of Prince William and Kate Middleton sitting with the then-Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla at Commonwealth Day in 2019; Meghan and Harry are seated behind them next to Prince Andrew. Their joint appearance at 2020's Commonwealth Day service caused onlookers to speculate about a division between the two royal households, as they did not appear to interact.

16 of 19

Meghan Markle Appears Somber

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The trailer also shows Meghan looking very somber in a black hat for Remembrance Day in 2019.

17 of 19

Prince Harry Speaks Out

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

Though there isn't context, Harry says in the trailer, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family" — likely referring to why he and Meghan decided to step away from their royal roles.

18 of 19

Meghan Markle Wipes Away a Tear

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

Harry and Meghan have been very open about the effects of their time in the public eye on their mental health, which led to Meghan experiencing suicidal ideation — which, they have shared, is why it was so important to them to step away.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

19 of 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Private Pain

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Netflix

A brief shot from the trailer appears to show Harry looking exasperated or frustrated, while Meghan wipes away tears. "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" she asks.

Related Articles
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the city hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 6, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in September 2023. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Date Night at Jack Johnson Concert in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Happiest Family Photos
meghan markle; prince harry; jubilee church service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are All Smiles Attending Church Service with Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth
The Royal Family's Most Unforgettable Moments from 2021
Prince Harry
Every Time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Out in the U.S.
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Set to Premiere in December
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Goes Incognito to Volunteer at Toronto Charity in Never-Before-Seen Photo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau Welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada for Their Holiday Stay
The Duchess of Sussex holds an umbrella as the Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Thank Fans for Christmas Wishes with a Sweet Throwback Photo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shot for the Time 100 event
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Recreate Engagement Photo Pose in First Portrait Since Royal Exit
Duke and Duchess of Sussex - The Me You Can't See
Harry and Meghan at Home: Every Sweet Glimpse They've Shared of Their Everyday Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Romantic New Photo Is Reminiscent of Their 2018 New Zealand Visit
Harry Meghan Lifetime movie
Lifetime's Harry and Meghan Hit Their Breaking Point Before 'Escaping the Palace' in New Trailer
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Huge Smiles in Photo Released After Tense Commonwealth Service
The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show
All the Times Meghan Markle Stunned in Givenchy — See the Photos!