Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Royal Outing Following End-of-Year Hiatus

After spending their holiday break in Canada, the royal couple visited London's Canada House to thank the country for their hospitality
By Stephanie Petit
January 07, 2020 02:12 PM

Yui Mok/PA Images

Welcome back, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal couple stepped out in London on Tuesday after returning from their nearly two-month hiatus from royal work — to thank Canadians at Canada House for hosting them on their getaway.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles for the couple’s first outing of 2020.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

She wore a toffee wool sweater and a rust brown satin slip skirt paired with her camel coat and heels.

The affectionate couple stayed close as they greeted the crowd, with Meghan placing a hand on her husband’s back.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

They met Janice Charette, High Commissioner to the U.K., to show their appreciation for what the couple’s office said was “the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

They chatted in the “British Columbia Room,” which they chose because they stayed on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, during their family break with Archie.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

“Meghan said it was beautiful,” said Jamie Weare, from Ontario. “They seemed really relaxed and happy.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

“He said it was raining a lot of the time in Vancouver,” added Weare — but one of her colleagues pointed out Harry laughed so he may have been joking.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

They Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with members of the High Commission team who support the partnership between the U.K. and Canada.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

They also used the occasion to view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Ahead of their visit to Canada House, the couple made a stop at the Hubb Community Kitchen (one of Meghan’s first royal causes) to wish the women a happy New Year and “get an update,” a spokeswoman said.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The duo exited arm-in-arm, with Meghan carrying her coat as she waved to gathered crowds with her loose hand.

Chris Jackson/Getty

As they thanked the staff inside, Meghan revealed that Archie was in awe of the natural beauty of Canada.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

“The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family,” the couple wrote on Instagram after the visit. “Thank you Canada 🇨🇦!”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Staff member Sumira Osmin said of the couple, “They are just beautiful and just their aura…they are always so positive and very friendly.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, spent their first holiday season as a family of three with son Archie, 8 months, on Vancouver Island. The palace confirmed that the family were “spending private family time in Canada” ahead of Christmas.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The couple were joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, on their trip, as well as a few close friends, including Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and actress Janina Gavankar. Spencer also joined the couple on a New Year’s Day hike at Horth Hill Regional Park, where the royal mom helped a couple struggling to take a selfie.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The last public event that each royal took part in was when Harry attended the inaugural Onside Awards in London on Nov. 17 and Meghan’s appearance at a Remembrance Day event on Nov. 10.

