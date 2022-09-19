See Every Member of Queen Elizabeth's Family at Her Funeral

The late monarch's family gathered at Westminster Abbey to honor her life and legacy as royal monarch and matriarch. See photos of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the line of succession and learn more about their role at the funeral

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Alex Apatoff
Alex Apatoff headshot
Alex Apatoff

Alex Apatoff is the Executive Editor of PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for more than a decade, holding various roles on the Style and Beauty team before becoming the site's Lifestyle Director to coordinate the work across the commerce, evergreen, features and marketing teams. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Alex worked at Us Weekly (where, among other things, she oversaw the Fashion Police pages) and graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 19, 2022 08:01 AM
01 of 14

King Charles III

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock (13401778l) King Charles III follows a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London .The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock

The new monarch led the funeral procession alongside his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. King Charles was reported to have written his mother the handwritten note sitting atop her coffin.

02 of 14

Prince William

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) attends with Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) and Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

The heir to the throne returned to his wedding venue for his grandmother's funeral. The Prince of Wales was married to Kate Middleton (who, at the funeral, paid tribute to her grandmother-in-law via meaningful jewelry formerly belonging to the Queen) at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

03 of 14

Princes George

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Geoff PUGH / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty

The new Prince George of Wales, 9, joined the funeral procession alongside his mother and sister.

04 of 14

Princess Charlotte

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Phil Noble/Getty

Princess Charlotte, 7, joined her siblings and parents in the funeral procession, and paid tribute to her grandmother by wearing a hat and horseshoe-shaped brooch.

05 of 14

Prince Harry

prince william, prince harry
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Unlike his brother and father, Harry did not wear a military uniform. Despite his years of military service, Buckingham Palace stated that during the events leading up to and including the funeral, only working royals holding military rank would appear in uniform.

07 of 14

Princess Beatrice

princess beatrice
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Andrew's eldest daughter (seen here with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi) joined her cousins in standing vigil at the Queen's coffin this weekend.

08 of 14

Princess Eugenie

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13400105gb) Princess Eugenie The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 19 Sep 2022
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Along with her sister, Andrew's youngest daughter shared a personal tribute to the Queen over the weekend.

09 of 14

Prince Edward

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong/Getty

The youngest of the Queen's children walked with his siblings in the funeral procession, and had an emotional moment during the funeral.

10 of 14

James, Viscount Severn

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong/Getty

The son of Prince Edward is the late Queen's youngest grandchild.

11 of 14

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Louise (far left), James' sister, is an accomplished horse rider like her late grandmother.

12 of 14

Princess Anne

Britain's King Charles and Britain's Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty

The late monarch's only daughter wore a military uniform as she walked beside her siblings during the funeral procession.

13 of 14

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips (L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (centre left), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (bottom left), Britain's Earl of Snowdon (C) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) leave the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Princess Anne's son has a close bond with his cousins William and Harry.

14 of 14

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall walks outside Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Anne's daughter is an accomplished equestrian, just like her mother and grandmother.