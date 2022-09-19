See Every Member of Queen Elizabeth's Family at Her Funeral

01 of 14 King Charles III Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock The new monarch led the funeral procession alongside his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. King Charles was reported to have written his mother the handwritten note sitting atop her coffin.

03 of 14 Princes George GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty The new Prince George of Wales, 9, joined the funeral procession alongside his mother and sister.

04 of 14 Princess Charlotte Phil Noble/Getty Princess Charlotte, 7, joined her siblings and parents in the funeral procession, and paid tribute to her grandmother by wearing a hat and horseshoe-shaped brooch.

05 of 14 Prince Harry MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Unlike his brother and father, Harry did not wear a military uniform. Despite his years of military service, Buckingham Palace stated that during the events leading up to and including the funeral, only working royals holding military rank would appear in uniform.

08 of 14 Princess Eugenie Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Along with her sister, Andrew's youngest daughter shared a personal tribute to the Queen over the weekend.

09 of 14 Prince Edward Christopher Furlong/Getty The youngest of the Queen's children walked with his siblings in the funeral procession, and had an emotional moment during the funeral.

10 of 14 James, Viscount Severn Christopher Furlong/Getty The son of Prince Edward is the late Queen's youngest grandchild.

11 of 14 Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock Louise (far left), James' sister, is an accomplished horse rider like her late grandmother.

12 of 14 Princess Anne HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty The late monarch's only daughter wore a military uniform as she walked beside her siblings during the funeral procession.

13 of 14 Peter Phillips BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Princess Anne's son has a close bond with his cousins William and Harry.