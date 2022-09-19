Royals See Every Member of Queen Elizabeth's Family at Her Funeral The late monarch's family gathered at Westminster Abbey to honor her life and legacy as royal monarch and matriarch. See photos of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the line of succession and learn more about their role at the funeral By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines and Alex Apatoff Alex Apatoff Instagram Twitter Alex Apatoff is the Executive Editor of PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for more than a decade, holding various roles on the Style and Beauty team before becoming the site's Lifestyle Director to coordinate the work across the commerce, evergreen, features and marketing teams. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Alex worked at Us Weekly (where, among other things, she oversaw the Fashion Police pages) and graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors in Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 08:01 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 14 King Charles III Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock The new monarch led the funeral procession alongside his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. King Charles was reported to have written his mother the handwritten note sitting atop her coffin. 02 of 14 Prince William BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty The heir to the throne returned to his wedding venue for his grandmother's funeral. The Prince of Wales was married to Kate Middleton (who, at the funeral, paid tribute to her grandmother-in-law via meaningful jewelry formerly belonging to the Queen) at Westminster Abbey in 2011. 03 of 14 Princes George GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty The new Prince George of Wales, 9, joined the funeral procession alongside his mother and sister. 04 of 14 Princess Charlotte Phil Noble/Getty Princess Charlotte, 7, joined her siblings and parents in the funeral procession, and paid tribute to her grandmother by wearing a hat and horseshoe-shaped brooch. 05 of 14 Prince Harry MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Unlike his brother and father, Harry did not wear a military uniform. Despite his years of military service, Buckingham Palace stated that during the events leading up to and including the funeral, only working royals holding military rank would appear in uniform. 06 of 14 Prince Andrew Chris Jackson/Getty The Queen's third child, who follows Harry's two children in the line of succession, did not wear military regalia to the funeral since he is no longer a working royal. 07 of 14 Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images Andrew's eldest daughter (seen here with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi) joined her cousins in standing vigil at the Queen's coffin this weekend. 08 of 14 Princess Eugenie Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Along with her sister, Andrew's youngest daughter shared a personal tribute to the Queen over the weekend. 09 of 14 Prince Edward Christopher Furlong/Getty The youngest of the Queen's children walked with his siblings in the funeral procession, and had an emotional moment during the funeral. 10 of 14 James, Viscount Severn Christopher Furlong/Getty The son of Prince Edward is the late Queen's youngest grandchild. 11 of 14 Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock Louise (far left), James' sister, is an accomplished horse rider like her late grandmother. 12 of 14 Princess Anne HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty The late monarch's only daughter wore a military uniform as she walked beside her siblings during the funeral procession. 13 of 14 Peter Phillips BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Princess Anne's son has a close bond with his cousins William and Harry. 14 of 14 Zara Tindall HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Anne's daughter is an accomplished equestrian, just like her mother and grandmother.