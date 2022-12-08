Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 11 Major Revelations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before.

In the first three episodes of their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lifted the curtain on royal life behind the scenes. Touching on everything from the early days of their relationship to the intense media scrutiny surrounding their lives, they shared some stories followers knew — and many they didn't.

Here, all of the major revelations from the first three episodes of the docuseries.

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first 'met' on Instagram

Though they've previously spoken about their first date and early time together, the pair recounted their love story in episode one, with Harry, 38, revealing how Meghan, 41, first caught his attention.

"I was scrolling through my feed and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry shared.

Noting that Meghan had a dog face filter turned on for the image, Harry added, "I was like 'who is THAT?!'"

Meghan revealed that the unnamed friend then told her that "Prince Haz" had asked about her and suggested they meet. "I said, who's that?" Meghan said. "I asked if I could see his feed." The next day they swapped phone numbers.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first kiss was in Botswana

After having only met twice, Harry invited Meghan to join him on a visit to Botswana — and was "astonished" when she said yes.

"For me, it was critical to share it with Meg," said Harry. "To start with, we're sitting next to each other and then we progressed to holding hands and then we squeezed in a kiss and amid the bumps and then everything felt totally normal and natural."

Netflix

"We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world, before the media sort of, you know, joined it," he added.

"We could both just be completely ourselves," added Meghan about life in "the bush."

"There's no distraction," she continued. "There was no cell phone reception. There's no mirror, there's no bathroom. And there was no, how do I look? Thankfully, we really liked each other."

3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had one last night of fun before their relationship went public

After the palace gave them a heads-up that a story was about to drop revealing their romance, Meghan and Harry — along with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank — decided to "pull the pin on the fun grenade," as Harry said, and enjoy a Halloween night out in Toronto, where Meghan was filming Suits. They shared never-before-seen photos from the night in 2016, with both Meghan and Harry incognito in masks.

4. Meghan Markle is a 'hugger' who learned about the 'formality' of the royal family when she hugged Kate Middleton

Meghan told the story of her very first meeting with future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

"When [Prince William] and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan recalled. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot."

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she continued about the multiple etiquette rules followed by the royal family, which she mistakenly believed were only observed in public. "There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

A source told PEOPLE that neither members of the family nor Buckingham Palace or Prince William's office at Kensington Palace were approached for comment on the content of the series, though a royal source added that Kensington Palace did receive an email claiming to be from a third-party production company through an unknown organization's email address. When they contacted Archewell and Netflix to verify the source, they received no response. The royal source also says the substance of the email did not address the entire series.

5. The royal family was initially 'impressed' by Meghan Markle — but had reservations about her career

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves," Harry said after the pair retold the story of Meghan's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. "I think they were surprised. Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman."

"But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. 'Oh she's an American actress — this won't last,' " he added.

Meghan agreed that as their romance blossomed, "the actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough," when it came to what Harry's family thought of her.

"There is a big idea of what that looks like, from the U.K. standpoint. Hollywood. It was just very easy for them to typecast that."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

6. Prince Harry coached Meghan Markle on dealing with the paparazzi

In episode two of the series, Meghan and Harry recounted the initial relief they felt with taking their relationship public, which was quickly followed by a nightmare scenario for Meghan as she was followed around Toronto.

"I remember coming out of the flower shop and there must have been nine or 10 paps standing in the middle of the street, and they were all sort of blocking cars, saying, 'Hey, how are you doing Meghan?' and I was like, 'Oh, thanks. Stay warm guys,' " she shared. "And I remember H the next day saying, 'You can't talk to them.' And I was like, 'I'm just trying to be pleasant, I don't know what to do, I've never dealt with this before.' He's like, 'Right, but the U.K. media are saying you love it. You're smiling. You love it.' "

Meghan said it took receiving a death threat to have security positioned at her home, after police previously told her they couldn't help the situation given the public nature of her relationship.

Despite Harry releasing an unprecedented statement on Nov. 8, 2016, calling out the "wave of abuse and harassment" Meghan was facing in the press, the attention and headlines continued, many with racial undertones.

7. Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, speaks out for the first time

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about what it was like to grow up as a young biracial woman and the racist remarks towards her mother Doria Ragland. The second episode featured a sit-down with Doria, marking her first public interview since her daughter married Prince Harry in 2018.

Seeing the negative words in the media caused Doria to tell her daughter, "'This is about race,'" Doria recalled, "and Meg said, 'Mommy, I don't want to hear it.' But this is what is coming down the pike," Doria added.

Doria Ragland. Netflix

The camera cut to an interview with Meghan, where she said, "At that time, I wasn't thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn't think about it."

On being biracial, Meghan explained, "[It's] very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat. Obviously, now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the U.K. But before that, most people didn't treat me like a 'Black woman.' So that talk didn't have to happen for me."

8. Meghan Markle wore neutral hues in deference to other senior working royals

In episode three of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her discreet sense of style while living in the U.K.

"Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," she said.

"To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family," she added, alluding to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

"So I was like, 'Well, what's a color that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white," she continued, as photos flashed of her in a tan wrap coat during her first Sandringham Christmas. "So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family."

9. Prince Harry addressed his Nazi costume scandal from 2005

Prince Harry opened up about his headline-making 2005 Halloween costume, his ignorance at the time and his learning process afterward.

"All I wanted to do was make it right," he said of what he called "one of the biggest mistakes of my life."

"I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me," he recalled. "I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor."

The royal also addressed the idea of "unconscious bias" in his family, noting that while "it's actually no one's fault," that doesn't absolve one of responsibility.

"Once it's been pointed out or identified within yourself you then need to make it right," he said. "It's education, it's awareness and it's a constant work in progress for everyone ― including me."

10. Prince Harry 'blocked' many early memories of mom Princess Diana

"My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart," Prince Harry shared of Princess Diana. "And I am my mother's son."

He recalled his mom's "cheeky laugh," but also admitted, "I don't really have any early memories of my mum. It's almost like, internally I blocked them out."

Prince Harry and Princess Diana. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

But he also said he had many early memories of cameras chasing his family and his mother's tears. "Rarely would we have a holiday without someone with a camera jumping out of a bush," he said. "Within the family, the system, the advice is always 'don't react, don't feed into it.' "

11. Kids Archie and Lili make cameos!

In a sweeter turn, Harry and Meghan's young children, Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1, make a cameo appearance in the doc.

Episode two of the series showed a moment shared between Harry and Archie on a balcony, overlooking a pool, while several hummingbirds fly around them.

The footage then pans to Harry reading a story to Lilibet as she's sitting on his lap on a white couch, surrounded by some of the family's dogs.

"What's most important for the two of us is to make sure that we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made," Harry said as the camera cuts to a black and white image of Meghan sitting barefoot in a nursery with Archie while reading him a story.

"There's so much I think from anyone's childhood that you bring with you into the present," added Meghan. "Especially when you're the product of divorce."

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two premieres next Thursday, Dec. 15.