Princess Beatrice Not Isolating with Parents Like Sister Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson Says

"I'm missing my other daughter, but it's just like everybody else," Sarah Ferguson said

Sarah Ferguson is missing having both her daughters — Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice — self-isolating under one roof amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, was recently a guest on the City Island Podcast alongside 2019 X Factor winner Dalton Harris. She opened up about her time in lockdown and the disappointment of eldest daughter Beatrice delaying her wedding, scheduled for May 29, to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the pandemic.

"It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding," Fergie said.

While Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been quarantining with Fergie and Prince Andrew at their Royal Lodge home in Windsor, Fergie revealed that Beatrice and Edoardo were not staying with them.

"Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law, who is lovely. Great friend of mine," she said. "But I'm missing my other daughter, but it's just like everybody else. We are just the same family as everybody else."

Fergie, 60, explained that a silver lining of the pandemic was more quality time with her younger daughter.

"During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack," she said. "My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married, you know, they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her."

She added, "And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

Despite the change in wedding plans, the Duchess of York recently told Royal Central that her 31-year-old daughter is “the happiest I have ever seen her in my life."