The Crown Just Cast Their New Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Queen Mother for Season 3

The Crown has its new Prince Charles and the Queen Mother!

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son will be played in season three by 28-year-old Josh O’Connor, who also starred in the 2017 film God’s Own Country. The Queen’s mother will be played by Marion Bailey, 67, known for Allied.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next installment of The Crown,” O’Connor told Variety. “Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’ life and our national story, and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.”

Bailey also said of her new role: “It’s a brilliant show, and we have a tough act to follow, but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top-notch team.”

Joshua O'Connor Darren Gerrish/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Marion Bailey and the Queen Mother Andreas Rentz/Getty;

In addition, The Crown‘s Twitter confirmed on Thursday morning that Call the Midwife’s Erin Doherty will play Princess Anne. The Hollywood Reporter initially broke the news in June.

Erin Doherty will play Princess Anne in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/yDpxfCSUDy — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 26, 2018

Each season of the show runs the course of a decade for the characters, and now the first two seasons have finished, the cast is being switched out completely. Season two of The Crown left Princess Anne, played by Lyla Barrett-Rye, in her mid-teens and Prince Charles, played by Julian Baring, in his late teens. So it’s likely Doherty and O’Connor will be styled to look much younger in the first episodes of the season.

Prince Charles at age 22 in 1967 Bob Aylott/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Anne at 19 years old in 1969 Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty

Princess Anne at 19 years old in 1969

The third season of the six-series show began filming in July 2018, with announcements of the new cast making headlines over the past several months. In April, The Crown‘s Twitter confirmed that Olivia Colman of The Night Manager and Tobias Mezies of Outlander would play Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for seasons 3 and 4. They are replacing Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret (despite Carter’s concerns about her accent not being posh enough!), and Ben Daniels will be replacing Matthew Goode as her husband, Lord Snowdon.

The Crown‘s third season will be released in 2019, according to BBC, but it’s unclear exactly what year it will be in the life of Colman’s Queen when it starts. The only major event that has been confirmed for the upcoming season is the breakdown of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon’s relationship. (They divorced in 1978.) The last episode of season two took place in 1964.