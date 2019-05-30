Emma Thompson Admits She Wrote Prince William a 'Fan Letter' After Receiving Damehood From Him

Dame Emma Thompson is Prince William‘s biggest fan.

The actress, who now holds a damehood, which she was given by Prince William in 2018, revealed that she was quite taken with the 36-year-old prince upon receiving the honor from him.

“Prince William was giving the awards and he was just so – I wrote him a fan letter afterwards because he was just so kind and good to everyone,” she shared while promoting her new film Late Night on Today. “And they have to do these a lot and he engaged so sweetly and generously with every single person. I was incredibly impressed.”

Though Thompson admitted to admiring William’s profound stance during the Dame ceremony, she said she was “so not” into obsessing over the royal family’s lives.

“I feel like their lives are their lives and I admire them enormously, but I don’t follow them, no.”

The actress further explained to show host Savannah Gutherie that the damehood honor is historic and she was notified about the prestigious mention while on the set of her new film.

“Well I was shooting Late Night when I got the letter – it’s very ancient, these are very, very old honors. Damehoods go back hundreds and hundreds of years to the 12th century or something,” she said.

“You think of it as a modern thing, but in fact its not and you have to decide whether or not you want to take it or not,” Thompson explained after saying it only took her two seconds to accept the honor.

In November of last year, the Love Actually actress came face-to-face with William at her damehood ceremony, and she wanted to sneak a kiss.

Upon receiving her award, Thompson told reporters, “I love Prince William. I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No, don’t!’”

Even though she did not go for the kiss, Thompson sang the prince’s praises. “He’s looking wonderful and doing so well,” she commented. “He said, ‘This day isn’t about me, it’s about you.’”

The actress also turned heads with her award ceremony style choice.

Thompson sported a navy blue pantsuit with white, Stella McCartney sneakers. And while some praised the actress for her daring look, thers claimed that she was disrespecting royal protocol.

In an interview following the event, the star defended her look and said, “They were posh trainers.”

“I got into terrible trouble wearing jeans to Cannes once,” she continued. “I was wearing a very sparkly top look, if you’re wearing a sparkly top it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing underneath it. Their fashion police went, ‘Oh my god! What is she doing? She is destroying the whole Cannes experience! Everyone is coming to see the beautiful Cannes actresses all dressed up looking gorgeous and look what she is doing, she’s wrecking the whole thing!’”

But Thompson’s royal wardrobe backlash didn’t seem to phase the Harry Potter actress. “I don’t care,” she declared.

Late Night, also starring Mindy Khaling, hits theaters on June 7.