The Crown's Emma Corrin Reacts to Criticism Over Princess Diana Portrayal: 'I Understand'

Tamron Hall asked Emma Corrin about reports that the royal family are unhappy with The Crown's portrayal of Princess Diana and Prince Charles

The Crown's Emma Corrin knows not everyone is going to love her interpretation as Princess Diana.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the actress reacted to reports that the royal family and even members of British Parliament are unhappy with the Netflix drama's characterization of Princess Diana and Prince Charles is the newly premiered fourth season.

"I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And even with Diana, it's still very much fresh, everything that happens," Corrin, 24, said. "So I do really understand if people would be upset."

Corrin also explained that The Crown creator Peter Morgan created a fictional series although it's based on real-life people.

"We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters," she said.

Morgan recently appeared on the show's official podcast to speak about season four's fabricated scenes, particularly in the first episode where Prince Charles (played by Josh O'Connor) is scolded by his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance) for his romantic affair with Camilla, who is already married to Andrew Parker-Bowles.

On the show, Lord Mountbatten wrote a letter accusing Prince Charles of bringing "ruin and disappointment" to the family — and insists he finds "some sweet and innocent well-tempered girl with no past" to marry. The letter is received by Charles only after Lord Mountbatten was assassinated by the IRA.

There may be no record of such a letter in real life, but Morgan said the scene represented the two men's relationship and opinions on the matter.

"I made up in my head — whether it's right or wrong — what we know is that Mountbatten was really responsible for taking Charles to one side at precisely this point and saying, 'Look, you know, enough already with playing the field. It's time you got married and it's time you provided an heir,' " Morgan said.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, O'Connor praised Morgan's ability to link real events with dramatized scenes.

"Ultimately, what Peter does so brilliantly is that he kind of takes the historical facts, you know, the moments in history that you can either remember or you've seen footage of, and then paints in-between those punctuation moments," the actor said.

But O'Connor reiterates that they're not trying to get all the facts correct for the show.