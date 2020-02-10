Emma Corrin Perfectly Channels Princess Diana While Filming for The Crown Season 4 — See the Photos!

Looks like Emma Corrin is fitting into her role as Princess Diana perfectly.

The actress, who will play the late princess for the fourth season of The Crown, was recently photographed filming a scene in Manchester, England, which was transformed to look like New York City to recreate what is believed to be the royal’s 1989 trip to the Big Apple.

Corrin, 24, was dressed in a colorful houndstooth suit (one of Diana’s favorite go-to patterns) and white pumps, perfectly channeling the princess’ beautiful blonde bob. The actress also wore a black puffer over her ensemble to fight the February chill.

RELATED: The Crown Has Found Their Princess Diana: Meet Newcomer Emma Corrin

According to the Manchester Evening News, Stevenson Square in Manchester was where New York City was recreated, featuring the city’s iconic yellow cabs, steam rising from pipes on the streets, NYPD officers sporting black leather jackets and New York license plates. Corrin was also photographed in a limousine and walking down Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Image zoom Mega

In 1989, the Princess of Wales traveled to New York City for a three-day trip alone to visit Henry Street Settlement, a halfway house for homeless families in Manhattan. While she was in the city, she also went to Harlem Hospital where she met with young patients with AIDS.

RELATED: Emma Corrin Steps into Princess Diana Role While Filming The Crown — See Her Striking Resemblance!

Image zoom Mega

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Corrin’s involvement with Peter Morgan’s award-winning Netflix drama’s fourth season was confirmed back in April.

In a statement released by the actress at the time, Corrin said she was thrilled to be portraying Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to marry Prince Charles and become Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal.”

“Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” she continued. “To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

RELATED: The Crown Will End After Season 5 — and They’ve Cast Imelda Staunton as the Final Queen Elizabeth!

Image zoom Netflix; Getty

Though an official release date has not yet been revealed — only that the fourth season will premiere in 2020 — there are rumors the fourth season will drop in November or December.

The third season debuted on Netflix in mid-November, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. They replace Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby who played the respective roles in season 1 and 2.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In January, Morgan revealed that the show will wrap up after its fifth season, with Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton succeeding Colman as Queen Elizabeth.

“At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” said Morgan. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”