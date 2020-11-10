Emma Corrin Insisted That The Crown Include Scenes of Princess Diana's Bulimia Battle

"Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that," the actress said

Emma Corrin wanted to portray Princess Diana's secret struggles with an eating disorder "in an honest way" on The Crown.

In fact, it was the actress' suggestion that scriptwriters of the Netflix royal drama include graphic scenes depicting Diana's bulimia.

"We'd been working on her body language, and we put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: 'Can you include some of this in the writing because we’d love to really flesh out those scenes?' " Corrin told Radio Times.

"I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it – otherwise it’s a disservice to anyone who has been through that," the actress added. "I don’t think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that."

Corrin did extensive research on eating disorders in order to prepare for the role, according to Variety.

"You can't do justice to everything she was experiencing without including that," she told the outlet. "It was so symptomatic of the emotional turmoil and all the suppressed emotions that she was feeling."

Princess Diana opened up about her bulimia in her 1995 sit-down with BBC1 Panorama, calling it a "secret disease" that she dealt with for years.

"It was a symptom of what was going on in my marriage. I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger. They decided that was the problem: Diana was unstable," she said. "The cause was the situation where my husband and I had to keep everything together because we didn't want to disappoint the public, and yet obviously there was a lot of anxiety going on within our four walls."

"We need to be matter-of-fact about it, and not hide it in the dark where it festers," the royal said.

William also said he was "absolutely" proud of Princess Diana for speaking out about her struggles with bulimia during her own lifetime.

"These are illnesses,” he said. “Mental health needs to be taken as seriously as physical health."