Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson Address Prince Harry’s Reaction to The Crown

The Crown's Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson are celebrating their Golden Globe wins for the Netflix drama and weighing in on Prince Harry's thoughts about the show.

During Sunday night's 2021 Golden Globes, Corrin took home the award for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama at for her captivating performance as Princess Diana while her costar, Anderson, accepted the award for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

"Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy far more than I could ever imagine," a shocked Corrin, 25, said during the virtual show.

Anderson, 52, thanked show creator Peter Morgan for "writing an exquisitely multidimensional character against the odds" in addition to the series' "extraordinary" hair and makeup team for transforming her into the former prime minister, calling her look the "Thatcher helmet thing."

Image zoom Emma Corrin as Princess Diana | Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

Following the awards show, in the Golden Globes press room, Corrin and Anderson addressed the Duke of Sussex's recent comments about the series during last week's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"I saw the interview that [Harry] did with James Corden and it was, I felt incredibly grateful to him I actually am incredibly moved by what he said," Corrin told reporters on Sunday. "... The way he spoke about it and the fact that he's watched it, and the fact that obviously, I think his mother and that would have been such a sensitive thing. And I was very amused by the fact that he acknowledged it."

Expressing similar sentiments, Anderson said: "I would say that, you know, Harry is fairly well qualified to judge what is fact or fiction and that it was pleasing to hear that he understood what Peter was trying to do on the ground that you know he's telling a nuanced story of the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family and that he has certainly many many many years of experience with that."

Image zoom Gillian Anderson

She continued, "And so I think it was, it was nice to, to be on the outside, and also on the inside of a show that I care about hearing, perhaps that subject put to rest. One would hope."

Image zoom Prince Harry during his bus tour with James Corden | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

On Thursday, Harry, 36, opened up to Corden about his thoughts on The Crown, revealing that he thinks it is truer than some of the news stories about him and wife, Meghan Markle.

"They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate," he told Corden while riding an open-top bus through Los Angeles.

Harry, who has his own deal with streaming service Netflix, went on to say that he realizes the show is a drama.

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he explained, adding, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction – take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news."