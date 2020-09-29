Gillian Anderson is also seen as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in new images from Season 4 of the royal drama

See Emma Corrin Dazzle as Princess Diana in Newly-Released Photos from The Crown

Emma Corrin is officially in Diana mode.

The British actress looks strikingly similar to the late Princess Diana in a set of newly-released images from Season 4 of The Crown, which show Corrin, 24, making a show-stopping red carpet entrance in a strapless, embroidered lilac evening gown, alongside a tuxedo-wearing Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor).

The shot is complemented by a second, more casual image of Corrin surrounded by paparazzi in a chic ivory day suit with puff-shoulders and white leather shoulder bag – and a replica of Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring clearly on display.

In a hint of what's in store for the royal drama when the show hits Netflix on November 14, Corrin – who recently revealed that ″everyone went completely silent" when she walked onto The Crown set in a replica of Diana’s iconic wedding dress — is also pictured meeting Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell).

Image zoom Emma Corrin in The Crown Netflix

Image zoom Emma Corrin in The Crown Netflix

Image zoom Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles Netflix

Wearing the same chic ivory outfit, she allows her love rival a close-up inspection of the dazzling ring, with Parker-Bowles looking slightly dispirited.

“I feel I’ve got to know Diana like you would a friend,” Corrin told British Vogue about stepping into the role — and wardrobe — of Princess Diana. “I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her.

″I suppose, over time, you kind of start to patch together a sense of empathy and a sense of understanding," she added. "I love figuring people out.”

Image zoom Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown Netflix

Season 4 of The Crown will pick up the tumultuous royal story in the late 1970s and focus on Queen Elizabeth's strained relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as well as the ill-fated romance of Charles and Diana.

The new season will also see X-Files alum Gillian Anderson getting political as Britain’s first female Prime Minister, who was head of the British government from 1979 to 1990.

Image zoom Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Netflix

Tuesday’s Netflix announcement captured the exact feeling of Thatcher's divisive government with the caption “Change is coming,” alongside a recreation of the Prime Minister's famous arrival at 10 Downing Street after her first election win, alongside husband Denis Thatcher (played by Stephen Boxer).

“I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman,” Anderson said in a statement about her role when it was announced in September 2019.

“Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Other images released Tuesday, show Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) attending the Royal Variety Performance, and the late Queen Mother (Marion Bailey) enjoying a royal walkabout alongside a smartly suited — yet not entirely happy – Princess Anne (Erin Doherty).

Image zoom Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) and Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) in the Crown Netflix

Image zoom Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother in The Crown Netflix

Doherty also gets to enjoy her own dazzling royal moment on the stairs of Buckingham Palace, wearing a replica of the elegant white and yellow floral-print wrap dress and matching hat the Princess Royal wore to Charles and Diana’s show-stopping 1981 wedding.

Image zoom Erin Doherty as Princess Anne in The Crown Netflix

Image zoom Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown Netflix

Yet the most dramatic image is that of Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter) looking forlornly into the distance.