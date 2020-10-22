Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, believes Meghan and Diana have a lot in common when it comes to how they were treated by the media

Emma Corrin Compares Meghan Markle to Princess Diana: 'Can't You See History Repeating Itself?'

Meghan Markle may have never met her late mother-in-law, but there are plenty of parallels between Meghan and Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, believes Meghan and Diana have a lot in common when it comes to how they were treated by the media as well as the royal family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You just want to shake these tabloids and say, can’t you see history repeating itself?" the actress told Town and Country.

"The coldness, the traditions, and the expectations of behavior… I don’t think [Diana] expected that," Corrin added. "I think she expected to join a family."

It's not the first time Meghan and Princess Diana's struggles with the press have been compared. In October 2019, Harry spoke out about the "ruthless" treatment he says his wife is receiving in the British tabloid press in a rare statement.

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives," Prince Harry said. "Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this."

Image zoom Princess Diana Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown

Princess Diana died in 1997 when her car crashed in a Paris tunnel while being chased by paparazzi.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself," Harry continued. "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday in the U.K. over the publication of a private letter. Any proceeds from damages will be donated to an anti-bullying charity, he said.

"I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," he said.

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March, relocating to California with their 1-year-old son Archie.