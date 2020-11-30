The Crown is full of drama, but the cast made sure to have a laugh behind-the-scenes.

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in season four of the Netflix hit, shared a glimpse of life on set through her Instagram page on Sunday. Included in the numerous videos and photos is a look at the actress wearing a replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress — Corrin makes a silly face at the camera as multiple members of the crew perfect the gown's long train and her veil.

"The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me,” Corrin, 24, previously told British Vogue. "We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress — I think it was Lancaster House in London — and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it’s massive. I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it's so … It's her."

Josh O'Connor, who portrays Prince Charles on the show, makes a few appearances, from having a funny conversation in costume to playing with a miniature hand in the hair and makeup room. The actor attempts to use the hand to play a tabletop basketball game, then poses with the hand as if he's holding a hair dryer with it.

Corrin also had some fun goofing off in the hair and makeup room, taking a mirror selfie with her wig placed haphazardly on her head and comparing her Diana hair to a photo of singer George Michael on her phone.

The actress also poses with a spread of fake magazine covers featuring her as Princess Diana and makes a face at the camera as she struggles with knitting. She even took her rollerskating offscreen for a silly video.

Corrin isn't the only cast member to capture hilarious off-camera moments during filming. Sam Phillips, who plays the Queen's Equerry, celebrated the new season with a ton of photos shared to his Instagram page, including selfies with Olivia Colman (who portrays Queen Elizabeth) and Gillian Anderson (Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher).

The actor even captured sweet moments between cast members, like a laugh between Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter while they were in costume as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. And in a moment of downtime on the set, Bonham Carter and Colman huddled close together to look at something on a phone.

Anderson gave a glimpse of the fun nature of the set earlier this month, sharing a selfie with her boyfriend and series creator Peter Morgan — which Colman (in costume as the Queen) crashes the picture with a funny face.

"The Queen of photo bombs," Anderson captioned the post.

