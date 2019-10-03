Emma Corrin Steps into Princess Diana Role While Filming The Crown — See Her Striking Resemblance!

Emma Corrin is stepping into her royal role!

The actress, who signed on to play Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, was recently photographed on set filming a scene beside fellow actor Josh O’Connor, who will be portraying Prince Charles.

Corrin, 23, looked strikingly similar to the late princess as she sported a white button-down dress, white flats, a matching white purse and the same blonde bob as Diana.

Meanwhile, O’Connor resembled Charles in a khaki button-down shirt, matching pants and brown shoes. The actor also wore his dark hair in the same part and style as the prince does.

Corrin’s involvement with the Netflix drama’s fourth season was confirmed back in April.

In a statement released by the actress at the time, Corrin said she was thrilled to be portraying Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to marry Prince Charles and become Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal.”

“Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” she continued. “To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

A release date for the fourth season has not yet been confirmed.

In the meantime, the series has been gearing up for the release of its third season, with filming having started in July 2018.

Olivia Colman signed on to play Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Mezies is portraying Prince Philip. They replaced Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played the respective roles in season 1 and 2.

Helena Bonham Carter has also joined the cast, replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret (despite Carter’s concerns about her accent not being posh enough!), while Ben Daniels is replacing Matthew Goode as her husband, Lord Snowdon.

In addition to those newcomers, Netflix previously announced that that Emerald Fennell would be playing a young Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, née Camilla Shand, for the show’s third season, which spans from 1964 to 1977.

A season 3 trailer was recently released, showing the first full clip of Oscar winner Colman as Britain’s reigning queen.

The teaser opened with Elizabeth standing before two portraits of herself — one from when she was younger (and still played by Foy!) and another as she looks in the moment.

“Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma’am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of a majesty’s transition from a young woman to—,” a member of her tells her before she interrupts with, “Old bat?”

“Settled sovereign,” they reply.

The trailer was the first time audiences heard Colman speak as Elizabeth, though they did get a glimpse of her in full royal garb in a teaser released in August.

Season 3 of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 17.